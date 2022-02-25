Russell Wilson to the Colts?

According to a report on twitter from Jordan Schultz, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is a big fan of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and try and bring the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback to Indianapolis.

"Colts owner Jim Irsay is a huge Russell Wilson fan and would love to trade for him, a league source says," wrote Schultz on Twitter. "Indy however, has zero 1st-round picks to bargain with, making a potential trade much more difficult. Wilson, as we know, has a no-trade clause as well."

A Wilson to the Colts rumor is interesting timing coming on the heels of Adam Schefter saying current starting quarterback Carson Wentz is as good as gone.

While the Colts do not have a first-round pick in this draft, they are one of the few teams who are looking for a quarterback AND have the salary cap space to facilitate a deal.

Wilson carries a cap hit of $26 million in 2022, but his base salary is a relatively palatable $19 million. He is under contract with the Seahawks for two more seasons before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

The Colts are $34.1 million under the salary cap before any offseason moves according to Spotrac.

Wilson, 33, will have no shortage of suitors for his services should he wish to leave Seattle. He has a full no-trade clause and would be looking for a team ready to compete for Super Bowls.

The Colts with their young nucleus could fit the bill. Indianapolis seemed a lock for the playoffs at 9-6 with games home games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars to finish the season.

The Colts lost by double digits to both, sealing the team's playoff fate... and maybe that of quarterback Wentz along with it.

Adam Schefter asked earlier this week "Who's the guy?" if Carson Wentz is dealt.

Russell Wilson would be quite the response if the Colts can make it happen.