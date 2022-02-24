Skip to main content
Player(s)
Carson Wentz
Team(s)
Indianapolis Colts

Carson Wentz Gone? Adam Schefter Weighs In

There has been a lot of smoke surrounding the departure of Carson Wentz. Adam Schefter weighs in.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Chris Mortensen reported during the Super Bowl that he expected the Indianapolis Colts to release or trade quarterback Carson Wentz by the deadline in March.

That has stirred up a lot of conversation with Colts fans and around the league. NFL Insider Adam Schefter backed Mortensen's report on Wednesday making it sound like just a matter of time before Wentz is sent packing.

"When Mort (Chris Mortensen) says that he's (Wentz) expected to be traded or released by the deadline in March, he will be traded or released by the deadline and won't be the quarterback any more," Schefter said on the Ari Meirov show.

"I have complete faith in Mort in that regard. Mort was the first to report that, and I believe Mort will be proven accurate on that particular point."

One year removed from sending their 2021 third-round pick and a conditional second-round pick that became first-round pick in 2022, it seems the Colts have seen enough of Wentz to know they don't want to see any more. 

On the surface it looks like Wentz had a season that wouldn't warrant such drastic action. Wentz went 9-8 as a starter with 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns against only seven interceptions. 

His 94.6 quarterback rating put him above players like Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Mac Jones of the New England Patriots, but there's more to it than raw numbers.

"He had an uneven performance during the course of the year," said Schefter. "He started rocky with all the COVID/Vaccination stuff. Then he came on, he started playing well again." 

"Then it went south at the end; ending with a loss to Jacksonville."

Read More

Schefter understands the idea of moving on from Wentz, but has a question on the minds of many Colts fans... then what?

"Who's that guy?"

"So we're moving on from Carson Wentz... that's great no problem there. I got it."

"Is Sam Ehlinger the guy in Indy?" 

"Jacob Eason the guy in Indy?"

"Who's the guy? I don't know the answer to that right now."

The Colts first pick in the upcoming draft is 47th overall. The 2022 draft isn't considered to have a great group of quarterbacks, so getting a player like Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati in the second round may be safer than spending a would-be first-round pick on a player like Malik Willis of Liberty.

The Colts have a ton of salary cap space, $37 million before any moves are made with Wentz according to Spotrac, but Jameis Winston might be the top free agent quarterback in 2022. His record is spotty at best, not to mention he's coming off a serious-knee injury.

If it's not Wentz... who's the guy? 

Adam Schefter doesn't know the answer to that question, and the Colts have about five months to figure it out.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) looks to the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter of the game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Colts lost to the Jaguars, 11-26. The Indianapolis Colts Versus Jacksonville Jaguars On Sunday Jan 9 2022 Tiaa Bank Field In Jacksonville Fla
News

Is Carson Wentz Gone Already?

By HH Staff
38 seconds ago
USATSI_17438715
Draft

Colts 2022 Draft Interviews: Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

By Zach Hicks
22 hours ago
USATSI_17449270
Film

Five Tight Ends That The Colts Could Target in Free Agency

By Zach Hicks
23 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

QB Carousel: How Does Derek Carr Fit with the Colts?

By Andrew Moore
Feb 23, 2022
Aug. 20, 2005; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebackers Gary Brackett (58) and Cato June (59) celebrate a first-quarter interception against the Chicago Bears at the RCA Dome. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Matt Cashore
News

Report: Colts Hiring Former LB To Coaching Staff

By Josh Carney
Feb 22, 2022
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard sees the NFL's current situation of ensuring safety amid the Coronavirus pandemic as the "ultimate test of discipline."
News

Pro Football Focus Identifies Best-Case Scenario At QB For Colts This Offseason

By Josh Carney
Feb 22, 2022
Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Kyler Gordon (2) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington State Cougars at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Colts Land Pair Of Underclassmen In NFL.com Three-Round Mock Draft

By Josh Carney
Feb 22, 2022
USATSI_15019820
Draft

Colts 2022 Draft Interviews: Michael Woods II, WR, Arkansas | Oklahoma

By Zach Hicks
Feb 22, 2022