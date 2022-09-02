Skip to main content

Shaq Leonard Reveals Big Reason He Could be Better in 2022

Indianapolis Colts Shaquille Leonard has been an All-Pro in the last two seasons. He reveals why he could be even better in 2022.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has either been to the Pro Bowl or All Pro... or both, in each of his four seasons in the NFL. 

He's missed the offseason and preseason after having surgery in June to fix a lingering problem in his back. The Colts got a boost when Leonard returned to practice on Wednesday, and Thursday he revealed why this could be his best season yet.

Leonard has battled lingering ailments for several years, and he admits he's been playing in pain for year.

"It's been a while," said Leonard when asked about playing pain free. "I'm going to say '18. If you think about 2018, Week 4 against the Houston Texans. I rolled an ankle, sit out Week 5 against the Patriots."

"I came back against the Jets, and you noticed I had it taped up ever since."

"So it's been a minute since I felt this... since I've felt the way I'm feeling now. It's a good feeling, but it's still a process. I'm not saying I'm 100% ready to go right now, but I am feeling better."

"And that's the main thing."

Despite admitting he's played in pain virtually every season in the NFL, he's only missed seven games in those four seasons at one of the game's most physical positions.

"I've always said pain is temporary, pride is forever. If I can go, I'm gonna go," said Leonard.

"I just feel like, even though I'm hurt, if I'm not out there hurting the team, then I think I can be out there."

"But if I'm out there hurting the team, I gotta be a man and look at myself in the mirror and say 'yes I want to be out here, and yes I want to compete, but is it best for the team if I'm on the field?'"

A fully healthy, experienced Shaquille Leonard is a scary thought for the opposition.

Leonard's role with the Colts will change a bit in the new scheme, but he shrugs off any doubt about the changes.

"I like when everything's on me," said Leonard. "I get our guys focused, intensity... if it's a long drive, all eyes on me, and I'm telling 'somebody need to make a play.'"

"We're in this together, and I like kind of being in the middle. doing what I do and just holding everyone accountable and just leading by example."

Doing what he does is wreak havoc on an opposing offense, and the Indianapolis Colts are anxious to see him in action... possibly as soon as Week 1 against the Houston Texans on September 11th.

