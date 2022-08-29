Skip to main content

Is Shaquille Leonard Still in Play for Week 1?

Does Shaq Leonard still have a chance to play Week 1 against the Houston Texans?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

One of the biggest unanswered questions about the Indianapolis Colts heading into the season is the availability of star-linebacker Shaquille Leonard. 

Leonard hasn't been a full participant in Colt's practices this offseason and preseason after undergoing surgery earlier this summer

Head coach Frank Reich is still leaving the door open for Leonard's return, and he remains hopeful because of what he's seen from Leonard at practice.

"No decision at this point," said Reich when asked if Leonard would start the season on the active roster or on the PUP list. 

The PUP list would rule Leonard out until at least Week 5 of the season, and it would prohibit Leonard from participating in any team activities until that time. 

As the Colts whittle their 80-man roster to an NFL-mandated 53 on Tuesday afternoon, Reich sounded ready to keep a roster spot for Leonard.

Reich said they want Leonard doing as much as he can with the team, even if he's not ready for Week 1

Leonard was going through workouts with his teammates before the final preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. Reich sees that as a positive sign.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Very encouraging," said Reich. "Shaq, from the start of OTAs, from the start of training camp has been the consummate pro. His maturity as a leader, his maturity as a professional has been on full display."

"I don’t think he could’ve done one ounce more or one thing more any better to prepare himself to have the quickest comeback that he can have."

"Now, it’s just a question of when he can get cleared, to get off of PUP and get back on the practice field. How long is that going to take once he gets back on the practice field?"

"I’m not sure the number of days. We could project about that. I think that’s probably not worth doing. I know this, that Shaq has done everything possible to make that time – whatever that time is – as short as possible."

"He’s been a great pro and a great leader."

Leonard may not be ready to play Week 1, but it sounds like the PUP list is an option that Reich and the Colts don't want to use.

The decision on Leonard's availability against the Texans looks like it will come down to the wire.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass to warm up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Moore: Colts Final 53-Man Roster Prediction, Tough Cuts Loom

By Andrew Moore
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts vs. Buccaneers Stock Up, Stock Down Report

By Andrew Moore
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Armani Watts (33) is carried off the field after suffering an apparent injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts Lose Safety, Special Teamer for Season

By Jake Arthur
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Game Day

Several Colts Take Advantage of Last Shot at Roster | Jake's Takes

By Jake Arthur
Aug 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches the ball during pregame warm-up before the game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

11 Things Revealed About Colts After Training Camp

By Jake Arthur
Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson (83) gives a stiff-arm to Buffalo Bills safety Jaquan Johnson (4) in the second quarter pre-season game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
News

Winners of Colts’ Position Battles Revealed as Training Camp Ends

By Andrew Moore
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) walks off the field Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, during a joint training camp with the Detroit Lions at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. Colts Lions Training Camp Photos 2022
News

Frank Reich Reveals Biggest Difference with Ryan at QB

By HH Staff
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan (17) pulls in a pass Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, during training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Wednesday
News

Locked On Colts: Training Camp is a Wrap

By Jake Arthur