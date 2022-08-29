Is Shaquille Leonard Still in Play for Week 1?

One of the biggest unanswered questions about the Indianapolis Colts heading into the season is the availability of star-linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

Leonard hasn't been a full participant in Colt's practices this offseason and preseason after undergoing surgery earlier this summer.

Head coach Frank Reich is still leaving the door open for Leonard's return, and he remains hopeful because of what he's seen from Leonard at practice.

"No decision at this point," said Reich when asked if Leonard would start the season on the active roster or on the PUP list.

The PUP list would rule Leonard out until at least Week 5 of the season, and it would prohibit Leonard from participating in any team activities until that time.

As the Colts whittle their 80-man roster to an NFL-mandated 53 on Tuesday afternoon, Reich sounded ready to keep a roster spot for Leonard.

Reich said they want Leonard doing as much as he can with the team, even if he's not ready for Week 1.

Leonard was going through workouts with his teammates before the final preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. Reich sees that as a positive sign.

“Very encouraging," said Reich. "Shaq, from the start of OTAs, from the start of training camp has been the consummate pro. His maturity as a leader, his maturity as a professional has been on full display."

"I don’t think he could’ve done one ounce more or one thing more any better to prepare himself to have the quickest comeback that he can have."

"Now, it’s just a question of when he can get cleared, to get off of PUP and get back on the practice field. How long is that going to take once he gets back on the practice field?"

"I’m not sure the number of days. We could project about that. I think that’s probably not worth doing. I know this, that Shaq has done everything possible to make that time – whatever that time is – as short as possible."

"He’s been a great pro and a great leader."

Leonard may not be ready to play Week 1, but it sounds like the PUP list is an option that Reich and the Colts don't want to use.

The decision on Leonard's availability against the Texans looks like it will come down to the wire.