In Times of Uncertainty, Tight End Jack Doyle Endures as a Reassuring Colts Constant

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s something about Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle, even now with so much unknown about playing an NFL season amid the Coronavirus pandemic, that suggests everything will be OK.

The 30-year-old Indianapolis native from Cathedral High School has always had an upbeat outlook, not to mention a huge local cheering section of family and friends, which makes him a fan favorite.

And despite entering the NFL undrafted, then being waived by the Tennessee Titans before he came home to the Colts, Doyle is still playing. He enters his eighth NFL season ranked third in roster seniority — offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo is the 32-year-old elder statesman entering his 10th year and four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is entering his ninth season.

But that special something about Doyle is more than that.

He’s a player that can be counted upon to do anything. He was previously nicknamed “Jack of All Trades,” because of his unselfish approach to the game, whether that’s being the team’s best blocking tight end, moving the chains with clutch short-range catches, or in early days playing on special teams.

It’s been said in the past that the Colts can’t have enough Jack Doyles.

A Zoom video conference call last week was a reminder that Doyle is once again ready for anything and grateful to still be playing football.

He was asked about the difficulty of adjusting to the new normal, whether that’s working out at home during the offseason due to NFL facilities being closed because of COVID-19, or not having any preseason games, which has altered the training camp schedule. The Colts are scheduled to practice in shoulder pads for the first time on Monday morning.

“That’s a good question,” he said. “That has been all of our lives, I’m sure, the past whatever months. So yeah, it’s been tough, but trying to keep a normal routine as much as possible. Again, starting way back in April when we’re supposed to be coming in here for spring ball and OTAs and stuff – then that and doing the Zoom meetings and finding a new routine in that. Then finding a new routine in the summer, finding a new routine in how we are doing training camp right now.

“It’s just what it is and it’s been different, but it’s been good. Credit to our coaches and our staff of keeping it as close to normal as they could, and we’ve been able to get a ton of work in.”

That’s Doyle, always positive about moving forward, somehow, some way.

Colts tight end Jack Doyle was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2019. Matt Kryger/USA TODAY Sports

He earned his second Pro Bowl honor last season, in part, because Doyle has become a reliable pass-catcher with 243 career receptions for 2,176 yards and 18 TDs. His best season was in 2017, when he went to his first Pro Bowl after a career-best 80 catches for 690 yards and four TDs.

But Doyle’s value is also linked to his blocking on the edge. He takes pride in helping the offensive line to open holes for a rushing attack that ranked seventh in the NFL last season.

The Colts drafted Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor in the second round and signed fullback Roosevelt Nix in free agency, a clear indication they want to run the ball even more effectively. That suits Doyle just fine.

“Yeah, I love blocking,” he said. “I’m super excited to have Jonathan and then obviously ‘Rosie.’ Rosie’s locker is right next to mine, so I’ve gotten to talk to him a bunch. Going against him back in the day versus the (Pittsburgh) Steelers, he was a good special teams player for them. Talking to him – I’m really excited for not only what he is going to bring to our special teams, but definitely what he is going to bring to our offense in having a true fullback. Defenses don’t see that a lot anymore and now they have to spend time working on that against us. It adds a whole new dimension to our run game.

“So, (I’m) really excited about that. Jonathan is a great guy and I’m really excited to see him get going once we start practicing against the defense here in the next couple days.”

When Doyle succinctly describes what makes a good blocker, he’s also sharing a can-do attitude that has enabled him to enjoy a solid NFL career.

“The first thing I always tell people, especially as a tight end, is want to,” he said. “You’ve got to want to do it, and if you want to do it, you’re on the right track. Then you start working on the techniques and getting coached up and just trying to get better a little bit every day.”

He’s got a new quarterback in 17th-year Philip Rivers, which means adjusting once again. No matter. Doyle has become quite adept at doing that.

“Yeah, I guess a little bit – a little bit of a learning curve,” he said. “Not so much when we are just throwing out there on air, but it comes up more even when we’ve been doing these walk-thrus and we’re kind of going a little faster than we would in a normal walk-thru and seeing how he sees a defense, what he wants you to do in certain situations. You just kind of pick his brain from that sense, and he’s a great quarterback.

“Some of the things I’ve always noticed about great quarterbacks is they know your problems as a receiver or as a tight end. They make your job easier (with) ball placement, the velocity on the ball, and all different types of things that they have seen and done so many times. So yeah, it’s been great. It’s been great getting to know Philip over the summer and spend more time with him here at the beginning of training camp. I’m excited to get going for real.”

If the NFL can pull off a 2020 season, Colts fans will be excited to see Doyle doing his thing once again.

And if something happens that prevents a season from being played, rest assured, Doyle will adjust and be ready to go when the time comes.

