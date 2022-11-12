How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Raiders | Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts have a game to play this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders after quite an eventful several weeks, which came to a head with a coaching change earlier this week.

The Colts (3-5-1) are just one enormous question mark right now. Owner Jim Irsay fired head coach Frank Reich and hired Jeff Saturday in the interim due to being a woefully underperforming team with vast issues on offense. Will Saturday's arrival bring any sort of spark?

The Raiders (2-6) are in just as low of a place but without anything like a coaching hire to grant them potential hope. To make matters worse, they've placed two crucial players on Injured Reserve this week: tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

If the Colts are able to compartmentalize all the chaos, they did lose to the Raiders at home last year, 23-20 in Week 17, which cost them a playoff berth. This would be a good opportunity to take out some frustrations.

Colts vs. Raiders

Date/Time: Sun., Nov. 13, at 4:05pm ET

Sun., Nov. 13, at 4:05pm ET Where: Las Vegas, Nev.; Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas, Nev.; Allegiant Stadium Television: CBS Sports — Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color), Melanie Collins (sideline)

CBS Sports — Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color), Melanie Collins (sideline) Stream: FuboTV

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Sports USA — Larry Kahn (play-by-play), Alex Mack (color)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Sports USA — Larry Kahn (play-by-play), Alex Mack (color) On-Demand: NFL+ (after the fact)

Ahead of his first game as an NFL head coach, Saturday reflected on the players on his roster and his belief in them.

“I believe in them. I believe this is a good football team. They’ve played in some games where they haven’t played their best. The players have to step up and make plays. The talent is definitely there. These guys have it. Can’t beat ourselves, made a lot of mistakes.

"Biggest point of emphasis on offense, don’t turn the ball over. That pigskin controls 53 of you and a whole lot of others livelihoods. That thing has got to stay with us.

"On the other side, get that thing out. It’s fairly simple. That was the main message is we can’t beat ourselves. We have to play consistent football, be disciplined, be tough, be fast, be physical. All the things that I believe in as a man and as a football player, just breathing that into them.

"Then, the expectation is we execute, and execute means that we do what we’re coached to do. Ain’t no adlibbing. You can’t fix problems if we adlib. We do what we’re asked to do so we’re all on one page. We can make corrections when needed and hopefully that formula wins.”

