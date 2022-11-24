Why We're (Still) Thankful for the Colts

Happy Thanksgiving!

Without much happening around the Indianapolis Colts today, the staff of Horseshoe Huddle is taking an opportunity to pause and reflect on what's been a turbulent season for the Colts.

Sitting at 4-6-1 with only an outside chance at the playoffs, the team has fallen short of the preseason expectations bestowed upon them. However, there is still plenty for us to be thankful for when it comes to covering the Colts.

Wide Receiver Upside Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports I am thankful that one of the biggest question marks for the Colts entering the 2022 season has shown tremendous upside throughout the year. I’m talking about the wide receiver group for Indy. While Michael Pittman Jr. has continued to prove himself to be a WR1, Parris Campbell has shown what he is capable of when fully healthy. Alec Pierce continues to get better every week and looks to be the perfect complement to Pittman. If the Colts choose to re-sign Campbell after the season — and he has earned a look with his performance in 2022 — the Colts have a very solid group for their top three receivers for years to come.

-Andrew Moore Defensive Tackle Grover Stewart © Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK I am thankful for the lone bright light in the desolate tunnel that is the 2022 Colts. Amid all the turmoil and dysfunction, one man has risen above it all. That man is Grover Stewart. Even in the Colts’ lowest moments, his dominance has kept me invested in this team all year. The Colts may have plummeted, but Grover has ascended. Oh, and Alec Pierce’s game-winning touchdown vs. Jacksonville. I’m thankful for that fun moment. -Zach Hicks Kicker Chase McLaughlin © Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK I’m thankful, seriously, for Chase McLaughlin. This man was called up from the practice squad to play and has accounted for one-third of the team's points. He’s also only played in 9 of the 11 games and is 19-of-23 on field goal attempts for the year. He's never played this much in a season before but has been very reliable. Thanks, Chase. -Drake Wally Coverage is Rarely Boring © Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK If the Colts are going to be sub-.500 then at least there's never a dull moment in covering them. They've kept us on our toes, to say the least. The lack of high expectations that have been met has made the Colts more unpredictable than I've ever seen them. After falling to 1-3-1 against the AFC South, they benched quarterback Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger. With the next loss, they fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and traded Nyheim Hines. The final straw came when the Colts slumped to 3-5-1 following a loss to the New England Patriots, their third game on the season where they scored 10 or fewer points. Owner Jim Irsay fired head coach Frank Reich at that point and hired former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday — who wasn't employed by the team and whose coaching experience ended at the high school level — to replace him. Saturday then appointed Park Frazier, who hadn't called plays before in a game setting, as the offensive playcaller. Saturday re-inserted Ryan as the starting quarterback, and it paid off immediately as the Colts beat the Las Vegas Raiders and then should've beaten the Philadelphia Eagles the week after. What's next? -Jake Arthur

From Horseshoe Huddle to you and yours, thank you for your continued support this year, and we hope you have a great holiday season!

