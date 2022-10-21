Will Jonathan Taylor Play vs. Titans? 'A Positive Sign'

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was a full participant at practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday and missing the previous two games.

The Colts have put a heavy load on the shoulders of quarterback Matt Ryan in their last two victories, and Taylor was beaming after practice on Thursday on the prospect of helping his team.

"I'm feeling really good," said Taylor with a big grin on Thursday. "It's always a positive sign when you can go out there and feel like yourself."

"Us being professional athletes, when you go out there and not feeling like yourself... it's the worst."

The Colts thought Taylor had a chance to play against the Jaguars last week, but he wasn't quite ready.

"You just know when you're not right," said Taylor on being a late scratch. "You know your body. I'm not moving the right way. You just know those things."

"It was a tough decision, but I just wasn't able (to play)."

Taylor's body language certainly speaks that he's feeling more comfortable about his chances of playing against the Titans.

"Definitely welcome back. It was fun getting back out there. Even though I'm 'out there' at practice, really being out there and going through the drills, that's just something that you miss."

"It's really the process over results."

Asked if he was playing Sunday, Taylor left little doubt as to his intentions.

"I would love to. I would love to," Taylor said. "Hopefully things keep going in the right direction. I'm sick I had to miss out ballin' with the guys the last two weeks."

"This week I'm happy - first day I felt kinda good. Hopefully we keep continuing in the right direction."

Taylor was pleased with the outcome of the game against the Jaguars, but he's looking forward to being able to help take the load off of Ryan.

"We definitely have to continue to keep working to help Matt out - help the entire offense out as well, to continue to be balanced," said Taylor. "You never want to go into a game and have to have your quarterback throw it 58 times."

A stronger offensive line and a healthy Jonathan Taylor should go a long way to restoring balance to what has suddenly become a dangerous passing attack.

Ryan has posted quarterback ratings above 100 in three of the last four games including a season-high 109.7 against the Titans in Week 4's 24-17 loss.

They'll need another clean game from Ryan and more balance from the running game if they want to take sole possession of first place in the AFC South with a win in Tennessee.