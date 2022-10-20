Skip to main content

Colts, Titans Injury Report: Significant Progress Made in Thursday's Practice

The Colts got several players' injury status upgraded during the practice report on Thursday ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Titans.
It's a pivotal matchup for the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday as they travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts are winners of two straight games and now get a chance to redeem themselves against the last team to beat them, as the Titans took home a 24-17 victory back in Week 4.

The visiting team got a big boost on the injury report on Thursday with several players returning to full status.

Here's how both teams are looking, health-wise, ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — WR Keke Coutee (concussion), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), C Ryan Kelly (rest), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), DE Kwity Paye (ankle)
  • Limited Participant — TE Kylen Granson (neck), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
  • Full Participant — S Julian Blackmon (ankle), RB Nyheim Hines (concussion), RB Deon Jackson (quad)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate —  LB JoJo Domann (abdomen), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), DT Grover Stewart (rest)
  • Limited Participant — WR Keke Coutee (concussion)
  • Full Participant — S Julian Blackmon (ankle), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), TE Kylen Granson (neck), RB Nyheim Hines (concussion), RB Deon Jackson (quad), C Ryan Kelly (rest), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
The Colts got several players back as full participants on Thursday, including the three resting players. All three of their top running backs returned to full status. Also, after it was reported that he wasn't at practice earlier in the day, defensive tackle Stewart was also revealed to be resting as well.

Blackmon, Hines, and Jackson all continue to be full participants, as Granson, Leonard, and Taylor all got upgraded to full status as well, which bodes well for their status this weekend.

TITANS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), LB Joe Jones (knee)
  • Limited Participant — FB Tory Carter (neck), G Nate Davis (foot)
  • Full Participant — OLB Bud Dupree (hip), S Amani Hooker (concussion)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — FB Tory Carter (neck), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), LB Joe Jones (knee)
  • Limited Participant — G Nate Davis (foot)
  • Full Participant — OLB Bud Dupree (hip), S Amani Hooker (concussion)

Like the last matchup, the Titans have a few significant players banged up in Cunningham, Davis, and Hooker. Dupree was also hurt during their matchup and had to leave the field. Hooker is expected to make his return to the field on Sunday.

