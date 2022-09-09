Shaquille Leonard Out, Dennis Kelly Questionable: Colts vs. Texans Injury Report

The next chapter of Week 1 for the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans is for them to actually play the game on Sunday.

On Friday, the last big weekly domino fell as the teams released their final injury reports for the game. Both teams have had two players on their report all week, but we only know the final status of one of them.

Here is how the Colts and Texans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 1 matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Limited Participant — OL Dennis Kelly (knee)

Full Participant — LB Shaquille Leonard (back)

THURSDAY

Limited Participant — OL Dennis Kelly (knee)

Full Participant — LB Shaquille Leonard (back)

FRIDAY

Limited Participant — LB Shaquille Leonard (back)

Full Participant — OL Dennis Kelly (knee)

OUT — LB Shaquille Leonard

QUESTIONABLE — OL Dennis Kelly

The Colts declared Leonard out earlier in the day on Friday. He had a procedure on his back in June and has been rehabbing for his return ever since. He missed the veteran minicamp and all of training camp but returned to practice in an official capacity this week. However, it appears the Colts still would like to give him a little more time to acclimate into football shape and strength.

As for Kelly, he has been out since the first week of training camp following a procedure on his knee. Beyond him, the Colts' offensive line depth is very young and inexperienced. Head coach Frank Reich said Kelly is making good progress so he's yet to be ruled out. If he does play, he'll likely be in the mix to come in if any of the starting offensive linemen outside of center goes down. It's yet to be seen what his role will be this year, but he and rookie Bernhard Raimann may split "extra blocker" duty.

TEXANS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — DL Rasheem Green (thigh)

Limited Participant — DL Mario Addison (thigh)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — DL Mario Addison (thigh), DL Rasheem Green (thigh)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — DL Mario Addison (thigh), DL Rasheem Green (thigh)

DOUBTFUL — DL Mario Addison

QUESTIONABLE — DL Rasheem Green

Green and Addison are Houston's next wave of outside pass rushers behind Jonathan Greenard and Jerry Hughes, so if either (especially both) are out on Sunday, it could greatly affect the Texans' defensive front. Greenard and Hughes may have to play more snaps than they'd be accustomed to, which could wear them down later in the game.

