Your Week in Colts: Rankings, Rookies, and Retribution

Here's a collection of Horseshoe Huddle articles from the last week that readers couldn't get enough of!

We're less than two weeks away from the beginning of Indianap[olis Colts training camp, so now is as good of a time as any to talk about your team.

Here is a collection of Horseshoe Huddle content from the last week that you guys couldn't get enough of. If you missed anything, catch up below!

Colts' Wide Receiver Mike Strachan catches a pass during Colts training camp practice Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at Grand Park in Westfield. Colts Training Camp

Analyzing the Bottom of the Colts' WR Depth Chart

The Colts are heading into another offseason with questions at wide receiver. Can one of the bottom of the roster players emerge as a contributor?... READ MORE

New Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan takes questions during a press conference on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. Finals 28

Matt Ryan for MVP? ESPN Thinks So

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan won the MVP in 2016, and ESPN pegs him as a top candidate in 2022... READ MORE

Julio Jones to the Indianapolis Colts

PFF Doubles Down on Julio Jones to Colts

Wide Receiver Julio Jones still needs a home. Could it be the Indianapolis Colts?... READ MORE

Indianapolis Colts QB, Matt Ryan (2) runs drills during the Indianapolis Colts mandatory mini training camp on Wednesday, May 8, 2022, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.

Matt Ryan Snubbed in Latest ESPN/NFL Poll

The NFL is sleeping on new Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan... READ MORE

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after a fourth quarter touchdown Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Colts Just Miss on 3rd No. 1 Player

The Indianapolis Colts just missed on having their third player ranked No. 1 at his position in the latest ESPN/NFL Poll... READ MORE

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrates after making an interception Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during a game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Darius Leonard is No. 1

Darius Leonard is the No. 1 ranked linebacker in the NFL on a list that means more than most... READ MORE

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) prepares to line up to stretch Saturday, July 31, 2021. during practice.

Colts' Grover Stewart Team's Most Underrated Player?

Sports Illustrated has declared defensive tackle Grover Stewart the Colts' most underrated player... READ MORE

Jun 7, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches a pass during minicamp at the Colts practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Colts' Alec Pierce the Subject of Bold Prediction

Bleacher Report makes the bold prediction that Colts rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce will win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year... READ MORE

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) walks to the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. Stat Projections Revealed

SportsBetting.ag has released their stat projections for top Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr... READ MORE

Alec Pierce Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft

Who Will Be the Colts' WR2 in 2022?

Michael Pittman Jr is firmly solidified as the Colts' top wide receiver. Which player steps up as the number two option behind him?... READ MORE

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) warms up Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, before the regular season opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Colts' 3 Biggest Question Marks: Pre-Training Camp

With two weeks until the Colts hit the field for training camp, what are the biggest remaining question marks on the roster?... READ MORE

What was your favorite piece this week? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

