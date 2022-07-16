Your Week in Colts: Rankings, Rookies, and Retribution
Analyzing the Bottom of the Colts' WR Depth Chart
The Colts are heading into another offseason with questions at wide receiver. Can one of the bottom of the roster players emerge as a contributor?... READ MORE
Matt Ryan for MVP? ESPN Thinks So
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan won the MVP in 2016, and ESPN pegs him as a top candidate in 2022... READ MORE
PFF Doubles Down on Julio Jones to Colts
Wide Receiver Julio Jones still needs a home. Could it be the Indianapolis Colts?... READ MORE
Matt Ryan Snubbed in Latest ESPN/NFL Poll
The NFL is sleeping on new Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan... READ MORE
Colts Just Miss on 3rd No. 1 Player
The Indianapolis Colts just missed on having their third player ranked No. 1 at his position in the latest ESPN/NFL Poll... READ MORE
Darius Leonard is No. 1
Darius Leonard is the No. 1 ranked linebacker in the NFL on a list that means more than most... READ MORE
Colts' Grover Stewart Team's Most Underrated Player?
Sports Illustrated has declared defensive tackle Grover Stewart the Colts' most underrated player... READ MORE
Colts' Alec Pierce the Subject of Bold Prediction
Bleacher Report makes the bold prediction that Colts rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce will win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year... READ MORE
Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. Stat Projections Revealed
SportsBetting.ag has released their stat projections for top Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr... READ MORE
Who Will Be the Colts' WR2 in 2022?
Michael Pittman Jr is firmly solidified as the Colts' top wide receiver. Which player steps up as the number two option behind him?... READ MORE
Colts' 3 Biggest Question Marks: Pre-Training Camp
With two weeks until the Colts hit the field for training camp, what are the biggest remaining question marks on the roster?... READ MORE
