Colts' Star Defender Reveals Rival for 2024
With the 2023 regular season a distant memory, the Indianapolis Colts must forge on now that the NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror. However, the conclusion to Indy's regular season was a true heartbreaker at the hands of C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. In a nail-biter finish, Houston came away with the 23-19 win and not only found themselves in the playoffs but also took the AFC South crown from under Indianapolis.
In a recent interview on The Green Light with Chris Long Podcast, Colts record-setting linebacker Zaire Franklin laid out who he believes Indy's rival is. He made it apparent right away that it wasn't the Tennessee Titans.
Franklin had this to say about the Titans being his biggest rival: “No because I already smacked them a couple [of] times. It really be Houston. I’m not going to lie to you, I like CJ [Stroud], man, I support all our young brothers at quarterback, but CJ, he done said a lot of wild stuff to me in our run-ins…He is feeling himself…I need to see that boy again.”
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Franklin also discussed his podcast The Trenches Show, breaking down that following the Houston Week 18 loss was his toughest episode to do: “I would say the hardest pod that we’ve had to do was definitely after the Houston game. That one we called it ‘Still Grieving' but that’s because I was really still hurting. Like you know how when you lose that last game it’s like I’m in a three-week depression. Nothing but tequila and bad things.”
After such a huge Week 18 game that came down to the wire, it's no surprise that Franklin considers the Texans his (and the Colts) true rival in the division. Stroud will bring his Offensive Rookie of the Year skills into the 2024 season as the Colts will work to de-throne the divisional kings. To do so, it will likely take a healthy Anthony Richardson with how potent Houston’s offense can be.
Last year, Indianapolis split the series with Houston 1-1. While they fell short in Week 18, they decimated the Texans in Week 2 using the legs of quarterback Richardson to start the game 14-0. However, Richardson would exit mid-game, and backup Gardner Minshew II resumed duties to finish with a 31-20 victory.
A two-game series where both Stroud and Richardson play each other is exciting to think about. While the Jacksonville Jaguars and Titans may have something to say about it, what Franklin said feels true. The AFC South division may come down to the rivalry of the Colts and Texans in 2024. We have a long time to wait as the off-season for NFL teams is just beginning.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.