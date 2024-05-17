Several Colts Games to Showcase NFL's Bright Future
The Indianapolis Colts have been treading water at quarterback for five years, but now, they think, hope, and pray that they've got it right.
Following Andrew Luck's abrupt, unexpected retirement in 2019, the Colts largely invested in veteran band-aids before finally being in a position to take a quarterback early in the draft last year, selecting Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick.
Richardson, who is essentially still a rookie in terms of playing time after injuries held him to just four games as a true first-year player, is a potential star, able to make game-changing plays with his athleticism and talented arm. He is by no means, however, viewed as a rookie by his own team.
Richardson is back healthy now and taking command of the Colts' offense during the offseason program, and his health is paramount to the team's long-term success. Hoping that Richardson stays on the field, this season will bring several matchups for the young star with other quarterbacks who have recently been heavily invested by their new teams.
Preseason Week 2 vs. Arizona Cardinals, WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
Harrison isn't a quarterback, but he is the son of a member of the Colts' Indianapolis Era Mount Rushmore. He was almost unanimously a Colts fans' pipedream during the pre-draft process as they imagined Richardson finding Harrison for big plays in big games. Harrison is about as can't miss as they come and should hopefully have a long, illustrious career in the NFL. From Day 1, he may be the focal point of the Cardinals' offense, but we'll see how much action he sees during this preseason matchup.
Week 3 vs. Chicago Bears, QB Caleb Williams
Williams is one of the most heralded quarterback prospects to come into the draft recently and will be viewed as the savior of Bears football. This should be a really fun matchup between two quarterbacks in Richardson and Williams who were selected in the top-five of the last two drafts and who can make magic happen with their legs and arms. With both players having an impressive cache of pass-catchers, this could be a high-scoring affair.
Week 9 at Minnesota Vikings, QB J.J. McCarthy
If this game was earlier in the season then we may not see McCarthy, but will the veteran Sam Darnold be able to hold onto the Vikings' starting QB job by the midway point of the season? We've seen a glimpse of what to expect with Richardson in his brief action as a rookie but McCarthy is almost all projection as he comes from a run-heavy program at Michigan but is now gifted a pass-catching group featuring Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Week 13 at New England Patriots, QB Drake Maye
Maye was a polarizing prospect in the draft as yet another quarterback with a ton of tools and abilities that can't be taught, but whose inconsistencies need ironed out before being handed the reins. By December, will the Patriots be tired of prolonging their future by trotting out Jacoby Brissett or Bailey Zappe each week? Richardson vs. Maye is a battle of two big, toolsy, playmaking quarterbacks, which sounds like a lot more fun than the alternative.
Week 15 at Denver Broncos, QB Bo Nix
The Colts and Broncos also play in Week 1 of the preseason, but the Colts could be getting a true full-game look at Nix during this point in the regular season. Nix is speculated to be Denver's starter by opening week so it seems likely to be a matchup between him and Richardson. This game may not have as many fireworks, as Nix is more methodical than explosive, but the rookie could be on his way to a solid career under head coach Sean Payton.
There are also several other games against young second-year starters like reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud (Weeks 1 and 8), Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love (Week 2), and Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis (Weeks 6 and 16). You can even throw Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (Weeks 5 and 18) into the fold.
With Richardson and these young hopeful stars on the field, many of these games should be must-see TV.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.