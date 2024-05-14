Colts' Anthony Richardson Immortalized in Indianapolis
When the Indianapolis Colts selected quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they did so hoping to get a future franchise star and leader.
While Richardson's 2023 rookie campaign was limited to four games due to a right shoulder injury, he displayed fantastic abilities, better-than-expected passing mechanics, and unreal athleticism. Something else he did was display his leadership abilities and maturity as a young, 21-year-old professional.
For 2023, he’d finish with 50-of-84 passes completed (59.5%) for 577 yards, 3 touchdowns to one pick. As for rushing, Richardson was dynamic with 25 attempts for 136 yards (6.3 per carry) and another 4 scores (7 all-purpose).
Now, along with Indiana sports superstars like Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and rookie ace for the Fever Caitlin Clark, Richardson finds himself displayed as one of the big three sports icons for the city of Indianapolis.
IndyStar's photojournalist, Mykal McEldowney, posted on X:
"Today, Kwazar put the finishing touches on his Anthony Richardson (@GVOaant) mural, adding to a wall with an already complete Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton...not a bad lineup for the city."
Richardson's abilities, mixed with Shane Steichen's play calling, could be lethal against defenses in the NFL. However, the big issue isn't whether or not Richardson can play football, it's his injury concerns. However, he's getting back up to speed and looks poised for a full recovery from shoulder surgery. Once he’s back to complete form he’ll have an intriguing set of weapons to work with in receivers Adonai Mitchell, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Michael Pittman Jr.
This is a tremendous achievement for Richardson despite being so young and brief in the NFL. The city of Indianapolis hasn't seen a trifecta of sports icons like this in some time for separate professional leagues. As the Colts prep for the upcoming 2024 season, all eyes are on Richardson in year two as he adjusts to an increasingly competitive AFC South.
