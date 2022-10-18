Antonio Gibson Trade to Seahawks? Commanders Common Sense

The Washington Commanders are shifting gears toward a rookie running back. The Seattle Seahawks are doing the same.

Is there another area in which the two clubs might get on the same page?

Roto Baller is the media outlet pushing an idea that the Seahawks would be a "perfect'' landing spot for Commanders running back Antonio Gibson, who is suddenly out of favor in Washington thanks to the escalation of Brian Robinson Jr.

Writes the site: “The Seahawks should trade for Antonio Gibson, he’d be a perfect compliment to Kenneth Walker III.''

"Perfect'' is, frankly, the sort of hyperbolic horse crap that gets in the way of truly addressing this sort of concept. To wit:

*Seattle will now be without Rashaad Penny for the rest of the season, with the club confidently turning to rookie Walker, who was terrific in his debut start in Week 6 in a win overt Arizona.

"It’s obvious that he can do it, and he can hit it, there’s no question about that,'' said coach Pete Carroll, reflecting on Walker's elevation following Penny's season-ending injury.

If it's that "obvious,'' why is there speculation about Seattle needing to trade for another running back? Oh, wait ... this is about Gibson as a backup? So he'd come cheap?

*Well, no. Not according to this media proposal, which suggests the Seahawks might have to give up "a second-round pick'' in trade. Would the Commanders consider such a thing? Likely.

But what would be Seattle's motivation to take on a player in Gibson who had 1,331 total yards and 10 TDs in 2021 for the Commanders but who had faded from the picture here, his fumbling problem having never gone away.

*What if Commanders dump Gibson for nothing? No, because what would be the point of that? There is talent there somewhere.

In the end, the Seahawks do not presently need an extra running back, and there is frankly no team in the NFL that is going to "buy high'' on a player who has fallen into disfavor with Washington.

The Washington coaching staff has not been especially successful this year in getting the best out of its players. That needs to change ... and if Seattle needs a capable backup runner, logic suggests the Commanders need one, too.

They just need to get this one back to playing well.

