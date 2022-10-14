Skip to main content

WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Scores 1st NFL TD

Washington Commanders third-round rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. has gone through a lot of adversity in his first NFL season. However, he fought through and found the end zone for the first time in his career.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is celebrating his first career NFL touchdown in tonight's game against the Chicago Bears.

Robinson scored from a yard out after the special teams came through with a huge takeaway following fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. muffing the punt.

Here's a look at the touchdown ...

The offense has struggled all night long, but the defense has saved the team multiple times and set them up to take a late fourth-quarter lead.

It's a long time coming for Robinson, who was shot in the knee back in August and sidelined him for the first four games of the season.

Despite the long odds, Robinson has established himself as a strong presence in Washington's offense. Before his injury, Robinson was expected to be the team's starting running back going into the season. When he came back, he found the lion's share of carries out of the backfield.

Tonight, Robinson leads the team with 14 carries for 41 yards. Antonio Gibson is also performing well, running the ball four times for 32 rushing yards.

It took him a few games to score his first professional touchdown, but he can now check off another item on his NFL bucket list.

The Commanders lead 12-7 midway through the fourth quarter.

