Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Becomes Free Agent; Commanders Interested?

The Washington Commanders, among many teams, should look into acquiring Lamar Jackson if he is about to leave the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may have played his final game with the franchise after his team was eliminated in a 24-17 loss against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

Jackson was inactive for a sixth consecutive game with a knee injury, and his absence could be a big reason why the Ravens find themselves on the couch.

Jackson is a free agent, and the Ravens have the opportunity to franchise tag him, but the 2018 first-round pick has voiced his displeasure of the contract negotiations between him and Baltimore.

On his Instagram story Monday morning, Jackson posted the following quote ...

“When you have something good, you don’t play with it. You don’t take chances losing it. You don’t neglect it. When you have something good, you pour into it. You appreciate it. Because when you take care of something good, that good thing takes care of you too.”

That almost certainly is about his frustrations with the Ravens and his desire to play elsewhere in 2023. While the Ravens could franchise tag him, Jackson might force a trade ... one the Washington Commanders should be interested in.

Any team with question marks at quarterback should be looking into how to bring Jackson into the fold, and the Commanders are one of those teams at the top of the list.

After struggling all year with Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke, Jackson would be a massive upgrade and help the Commanders contend in the ultra-competitive NFC East. As the league MVP in 2019, Jackson is a difference-maker that could help the Commanders improve from being the 20th-best offense in the league.

The Commanders are in a position to where they don't need to rebuild. At 8-8-1, the team was 0.5-game away from the playoffs. Adding Jackson to the offense could make the Commanders a contender in the NFC, where there isn't one or more dominant forces expected to take over for years to come. However, if the Commanders nab Jackson, they could become that team.

