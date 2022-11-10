The Washington Commanders are preparing for a press conference from D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, his office saying a "major announcement'' is coming about the franchise.

The Washington organization on Wednesday countered with its own statement about the press conference, and in doing so it brought up the shooting of running back Brian Robinson Jr., the team's rookie third-round pick who was shot twice below the waist back in August.

The statement calls out the attorney general and uses Robinson as an example of not "making the streets safe for our citizens."

Robinson's agent Ryan Williams, was displeased that the team unnecessarily brought up the incident.

"Up until an hour ago, the Commanders handled the Brian Robinson situation with so much care, sincerity and class," Williams tweeted. "And I was so grateful for all of it. Although I know that there are some great humans in that building, whoever is hiding behind this statement is not one of them."

Given the number of accusations and rumors circling around Daniel Snyder's ownership of the franchise, there is no certainty as to what the attorney general's announcement consists of, but to bring Robinson's tragic moment back into the light opens up the organization to accusations of being tone-deaf. There is, it can be argued, a way to respond to the AG's plan - whatever it is - without involving Robinson as a tool to get the point across.

