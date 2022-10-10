The Washington Commanders lost to the Tennessee Titans, and in doing so have now been on the wrong end of four consecutive final scores.

Washington's Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars feels like ages ago at this stage.

The injury suffered by Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., however, doesn't.

Happening just one day after the team's final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, the memories of news Robinson had been shot twice during a robbery attempt are still incredibly fresh.

Fresher still, are the new memories from Sunday, of the Alabama Crimson Tide product running out onto the field to play in his first NFL game.

“That was great," Robinson said recalling how it felt to run out of the FedEx Field tunnel for the first time. "Feeling all of the energy from the fans, obviously everyone who missed the time I was gone. My teammates waiting on me at the end of the tunnel, that was one of those remarkable feelings. I can’t even really explain it.”

And Robinson wasn't the only one feeling the emotions of the day.

“It was awesome," said quarterback Carson Wentz. "I think, just emotionally, I think everyone was pretty fired just to see him back out there...seeing him run out of the tunnel and the fans’ reaction and all that. It gives me goosebumps.”

Robinson even got a shoutout from rapper 50 Cent on his Instagram page.

As expected, the rookie didn't play a whole lot. 18 snaps total, in fact.

In those, he officially touched the ball nine times and gained 22 yards.

“I feel good, man," said Robinson after the game. "I really can’t really explain the feeling. It’s just being back out on the field. I mean, the ups and downs, but today everything finally came into the light. I’m just so blessed to be back out there with all the fans, the team, everybody involved.”

Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King once emphasized to me how a player can get lost in his story.

And it was as great a point then as it is now.

Robinson is more than a story. He's a real human being. A young man who worked his tail off to earn a spot at one of the most accomplished collegiate football programs of our time.

And worked even harder to make it to the NFL, and earned the right to be a starting running back.

A right denied to him, because of a senseless and thoroughly unnecessary act of violence.

“When it happened, I texted Brian," running back J.D. McKissic said. "I told Brian ‘Your story is going to be amazing.' You know, just what he’s been through and the type of kid he is and I know how hard he works...You only want to see a guy like that do good, so when his time is coming, he’s gonna be B-Rob."

This isn't the end of the story, it's only the beginning.

And the young man behind it has all the tools necessary to make sure it's a good one.

Hopefully, a winning one, starting in three days when Washington visits the Chicago Bears.

You can follow David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.