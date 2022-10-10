Skip to main content

Panthers Fire Matt Rhule; Commanders' Ron Rivera Next?

The Washington Commanders head coach is 1-4 this season. If Ron Rivera doesn't turn it around, perhaps he may join Matt Rhule in the unemployment line.

Like the Washington Commanders, the Carolina Panthers woke up this morning with a league-worst 1-4 record. However, unlike the Commanders, the Panthers opted to make some big changes.

The Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow on Monday. Rhule becomes the first coach fired in the new season after going 11-27 as head coach in three seasons.

In that same time, Rivera has a 15-23 record, just four games better than Rhule.

While Rivera has experience, the Commanders have tasked him to lead Washington to the playoffs, and his team currently sits three games behind the third-place team in the division.

According to Oddschecker, Rivera has the third-highest odds to be the next coach fired. Kliff Kingsbury (Arizona Cardinals) and Nathaniel Hackett (Denver Broncos) are the only ones who hold better odds.

The difference between Kingsbury, Hackett and Rivera is that both Arizona and Denver have better records and playoff odds compared to Washington. Kingsbury's Cardinals are just one game back from leading the NFC West and have played an extremely difficult schedule. The Broncos hired Hackett in the offseason, and while he has performed horribly in his first five games, he's a new head coach.

Rivera has the proven track record, but simply isn't delivering the goods. The longer he fails to come through, the hotter his seat gets.

