Commanders WR Dyami Brown Gives 'Much-Needed Spark' in Career Day vs. Titans

The Washington Commanders’ offensive struggles are well-documented at this point of the season.

The Commanders had averaged nine points in their last two games, and with the loss of Jahan Dotson, those struggles seemed likely to continue unless someone stepped up in his absence.

The player that stepped up ended up being Dyami Brown. Brown caught two passes for 105 yards and the first two touchdowns of his career in Washington’s 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Heading into the game, Brown only had one reception for six yards for the season.

Brown’s first score of the game came in the second quarter. Brown split the middle of the defense and was one-on-one with Titans cornerback Caleb Farley. Wentz hit Brown in stride for a 75-yard touchdown to give the Commanders a 10-7 lead. The touchdown was the first of Brown’s career, and it was the longest touchdown of the season for Washington.

In the third quarter, Washington found itself down 14-10. Washington drove down the field to Tennessee’s 30-yard line. On second and seven, Wentz dropped back and found Brown down the field. With the defender clutching onto his right arm, Brown reached up with his left hand to make a one-handed catch for his second touchdown of the game.

Brown’s rookie year was a quiet one. The third-round pick only caught 12 passes for 165 yards, and through four games, his second year appeared to be heading down the same path.

After his breakout performance against the Titans, Brown’s 2022 season seems to have made a complete 180. Even with the looming return of Dotson, Brown’s emergence should be a welcome sign for the Commander and garner much more playing time.

