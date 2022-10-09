Commanders QB Carson Wentz Ends Game on Interception to Clinch Loss vs. Titans

The Washington Commanders are frustrated once again after falling short to the Tennessee Titans in a 21-17 loss Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field.

The Commanders had a chance to win the game on the final possession driving into Titans territory, but a Carson Wentz interception at the goal line with five seconds to go sealed the loss for Washington.

The Commanders had three opportunities at the 2-yard line to score, but Washington came up empty on each play.

The game went back and forth throughout the afternoon and each team held the lead at multiple points throughout the game.

Derrick Henry was the primary creator on offense for the Titans, running the ball 28 times for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns. For Washington, it was an unexpected hero coming in the clutch. Wide receiver Dyami Brown, who saw an increased role after rookie Jahan Dotson sat out with a hamstring injury, racked up a game-high 105 yards and his first two NFL touchdowns.

While Washington's offense showed signs of life today, it ultimately wasn't enough and the team has now lost four games in a row.

The Commanders will be back at practice tomorrow as they embark on a quick turnaround. Their next game is scheduled for Thursday night against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

