Skip to main content
Commanders Hope QB Carson Wentz Brings 'Stability' to Offense

© Jay Biggerstaff, USA TODAY

Commanders Hope QB Carson Wentz Brings 'Stability' to Offense

Wentz is on his third team in as many seasons.

Case Keenum. Dwayne Haskins. Colt McCoy. Kyle Allen. Alex Smith. Ryan Fitzpatrick. Taylor Heinicke. Garrett Gilbert.

Those are all the quarterbacks that have started a game for Washington in the last three seasons, but this season, the team is only hoping to have one quarterback it needs to turn to.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz was acquired in March to upgrade the quarterback position and to hopefully push the team back into the playoff picture after missing it in 2021.

General manager Martin Mayhew shared what he feels Wentz brings to the table during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

“I think stability," Mayhew said. "You look at the last two seasons. I mean, playing eight quarterbacks over two seasons, he has stabilized that position for us. And we're excited about what he brings to the table in terms of his physical talent and also what he brings to the table as a person, as a leader.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jon Bostic Carolina © Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Bring Back Bostic: Commanders Re-Signing Veteran LB

Bostic played the last three seasons with Washington.

By Jeremy Brener
Jaret Patterson

Commanders Practice Squad: 15 Cuts Sign Back With Washington

The team brought back 15 players that were previously cut.

By Jeremy Brener
Washington Commanders Helmets

Commanders Claim Two DBs Off Waivers

Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Commander Country Staff

Wentz, a former No. 2 pick has a lot of talent, but he's had trouble finding ways to showcase it in the past few seasons. The Philadelphia Eagles moved on from him, and so did the Indianapolis Colts.

So, in a weird twist of fate, Wentz is also looking for stability and he hopes that Washington can be that place that provides that for him.

"I think going forward, it's really about, you know, putting the rest of the pieces in place," Wentz said. "You know, we like a lot of the things that we've done. We like the guys that we have in a lot of the positions now, it's just making sure we have what we need to continue to improve and get better as a football team.”

Mayhew and Rivera spent all offseason trying to put Wentz and these other pieces into place, but with the regular season looming, it's time to put all that aside and let the pieces do what they do best.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

Jon Bostic Carolina © Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bring Back Bostic: Commanders Re-Signing Veteran LB

By Jeremy Brener
Jaret Patterson
News

Commanders Practice Squad: 15 Cuts Sign Back With Washington

By Jeremy Brener
Washington Commanders Helmets
News

Commanders Claim Two DBs Off Waivers

By Commander Country Staff
Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders
News

Have Commanders Identified Kickoff, Punt Return Specialists?

By David Harrison
Christian Gonzalez
News

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Who Do Commanders Select?

By Jeremy Brener
Cole Turner, Washington Commanders, Tight End
News

Commanders 53-Man Roster: Why Did Washington Keep 5 Tight Ends?

By Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Reaves
News

'I Just Never Quit': Commanders DB Jeremy Reaves Earns Roster Spot

By Jeremy Brener
brian robinson jr
News

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Released From Hospital; When Will He Return?

By Nathaniel Marrero