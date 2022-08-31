Skip to main content
Commanders Practice Squad: 15 Cuts Sign Back With Washington

Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Commanders Practice Squad: 15 Cuts Sign Back With Washington

The team brought back 15 players that were previously cut.

The Washington Commanders are bringing back 15 players they previously cut and signing them to the practice squad.

Here's a look at who's coming back ...

OT Alex Akingbulu

CB Troy Apke

DT David Bada

DE William Bradley-King

CB Corn Elder

WR Alex Erickson

DB Ferrod Gardner

LB Khaleke Hudson

CB Danny Johnson

G Nolan Laufenberg

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Washington Commanders Helmets

Commanders Claim Two DBs Off Waivers

Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Commander Country Staff
Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders

Have Commanders Identified Kickoff, Punt Return Specialists?

Two names have emerged as the likely top candidates to return kicks and punts for Washington this coming season.

By David Harrison
Christian Gonzalez

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Who Do Commanders Select?

The NFL Draft is a quick eight months away.

By Jeremy Brener

WR Kyric McGowan

WR Marken Michel

OT Aaron Monteiro

RB Jaret Patterson

C Jon Toth

Perhaps the most notable name on the list is second-year running back Jaret Patterson.

Patterson, 22, made the team's 53-man roster last season but found himself on the outside looking in this year as the team kept Antonio Gibson, Brian Robinson Jr., J.D. McKissic and Jonathan Williams on the main squad.

With the team drafting Robinson in the third round, it forced Patterson to fight harder for the spot, but he ultimately wasn't able to pull it out during training camp.

However, after the rookie from Alabama was shot twice in the knee in an attempted robbery over the weekend, his status for the first part of the season is in question.

The Commanders have yet to place Robinson on short-term Injured Reserve or the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, but there might be a move of that nature down the line with the season starting in less than two weeks.

If Robinson has to miss time, Patterson could be elevated from the practice squad to help out in an early-season game.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders Helmets
News

Commanders Claim Two DBs Off Waivers

By Commander Country Staff
Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders
News

Have Commanders Identified Kickoff, Punt Return Specialists?

By David Harrison
Christian Gonzalez
News

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Who Do Commanders Select?

By Jeremy Brener
Cole Turner, Washington Commanders, Tight End
News

Commanders 53-Man Roster: Why Did Washington Keep 5 Tight Ends?

By Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Reaves
News

'I Just Never Quit': Commanders DB Jeremy Reaves Earns Roster Spot

By Jeremy Brener
brian robinson jr
News

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Released From Hospital; When Will He Return?

By Nathaniel Marrero
Daron Payne
News

Commanders Reveal Initial 53-Man Roster: Who Made The Team?

By Jeremy Brener
Jaret Patterson
News

Commanders 53-Man Roster Tracker: LB Khaleke Hudson, RB Jaret Patterson Among Cuts

By Jeremy Brener