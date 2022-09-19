Chase Roullier Placed on Commanders IR; Who Will Replace Him?

The Washington Commanders are going to need a new player to snap footballs for the foreseeable future.

Veteran offensive lineman Chase Roullier left Sunday's 36-27 loss against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury, one that will place him on short term injured reserve (IR). This means Roullier will be sidelined for at least four games, leaving him out until at least Week 7, which comes October 23 against the Green Bay Packers.

Roullier became all too familiar with the sideline last season. He suffered a fractured fibula last October and missed the rest of the season with the injury. This new injury is unrelated to his last one, but it will still keep the sixth-year pro off the field.

Roullier only came off the field for one play, and while he was on the sideline, backup offensive lineman Wes Martin took his place. Martin, a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft has spent most of his career as a backup, but has played a key role in a number of games over the years.

Martin was elevated from the practice squad ahead of the game against the Lions, but it's possible he could join the 53-man roster once Roullier officially hits IR. The team could also look at other options, including seventh-round rookie Chris Paul, practice squad veteran Jon Toth or nine-year veteran Tyler Larsen.

Larsen was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List during training camp, meaning he'll miss at least the first four games, so that could be the ultimate solution, but it won't solve the problem for the next two weeks. That's why it's most likely that Martin or Toth will be signed from the practice squad. The offensive line gains a veteran presence and someone who can place a quick band-aid on the wound to get through the next few weeks.

The Commanders face the Philadelphia Eagles next week at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

