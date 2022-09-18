Commanders vs. Lions Notebook: Washington's Slow Start Too Much to Overcome

A valiant comeback that simply wasn't enough.

That's the story of the Washington Commanders' 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Trailing 22-0 at halftime, the Commanders came out of the locker room firing, with quarterback Carson Wentz leading a five-play, 64-yard touchdown drive and the defense forcing a quick three-and-out.

While momentum stayed on the Commanders side throughout the half, Detroit made just enough plays to hold its lead and put the fire out.

Here are three takeaways from Washington's first defeat of the new season.

OFFENSE COMES TO LIFE IN THE SECOND HALF

After being limited to just 59 passing yards in the first half, Wentz and the Commanders' offense exploded in the final two quarters, recording 27 points and accumulating over 400 yards of offense.

Wentz finished 30 of 46 for 337 yards and three touchdowns but was sacked three times and had a pass intercepted on a crucial third quarter drive. The veteran signal caller proved to be the team's most efficient ground threat, recording 23 yards on two scrambles. Running back Antonio Gibson managed just 28 yards on 14 carries, though he did punch in a one-yard touchdown.

Receiver Curtis Samuel had a big day for Washington's offense, catching seven passes for 78 yards and a touchdown while adding 21 rushing yards on a reverse. Fellow wideouts Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson also performed well, combining for 134 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions. Running back J.D. McKissic hauled in seven passes for 54 yards, while tight end Logan Thomas caught three for 37 and a touchdown.

Ultimately, Washington's offense managed to flip the script of this game in a hurry and has plenty to build on, but if the Commanders are to get back in the win column, they can't afford a repeat performance like Sunday's first 30 minutes.

DEFENSE FLASHES, BUT CAN'T MAKE ENOUGH PLAYS

Much like the offense, Washington's defense had a rough showing in the first half, allowing gaping holes at the line of scrimmage and chunk plays through the air.

However, there were signs of life in the second half, as the unit forced two punts on as many drives to open up the last 30 minutes. From there, with the offense drawing within one possession twice, the defense simply couldn't slow Detroit down, allowing two touchdown drives in a combined five minutes and 10 plays.

Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift proved to be too much for Washington, combining for over 270 total yards of offense and three touchdowns, doing damage both on the ground and through the air.

Jamin Davis, James Smith-Williams and Daron Payne recorded sacks for the Commanders, while Cole Holcomb and Darrick Forrest tied for the team lead in tackles in 10. In the end, the defense simply ran out of gas down the stretch.

DOTSON HAS ANOTHER GOOD SHOWING

When the Commanders selected Dotson with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they expected immediate production. Two games in, they've received exactly that.

On the heels of winning rookie of the week for his three-catch, two-touchdown performance in the season opener, Dotson turned into another strong outing, recording four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown, including a 40-yard grab to jumpstart the Commanders' offense in the second half.

On top of the solid statistical showing, Dotson consistently created separation and proved capable of making catches in close quarters. While his efforts likely won't result in another rookie of the week nod, Dotson proved once again why Washington was confident in its selection, and how bright his future can be.

Wentz, Dotson and the rest of the Commanders will look to build on their second half next Sunday, as Wentz's old team - the Philadelphia Eagles - travel to FedEx Field for a 1 p.m. showdown.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.