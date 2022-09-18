Commanders Dig Hole Too Deep in Loss vs. Lions

The Washington Commanders (1-1) are going back to the drawing board after their 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions (1-1) at Ford Field.

The scoreboard indicates a much closer matchup than reality, especially in the first half where the Lions marched out to a 22-0 lead. The Commanders couldn't get anything going in any aspect of the game during the first half, struggling on offense, defense and special teams.

The second half was a different story, as the Commanders scored on the first offensive drive of the second half on a Carson Wentz touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, his second of the season.

Two drives later, tight end Logan Thomas scored his first touchdown of the season. He ended the game with three catches for 37 yards.

The Commanders were the better team in the second half, but they still gave up their fair share of big plays. The biggest disruptor for the Lions was wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught nine passes for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also broke out on a trick play for a 58-yard run.

Washington brought the game within nine points with less than two minutes to go, but kicker Joey Slye missed the extra point to make it a one-score game.

The Commanders had chances to win, but it's hard to win a game playing two quarters against a team that plays all four.

The Commanders return home next week to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

