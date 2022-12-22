Commanders BREAKING: Chase Young Gets Christmas 'Wish,' Will Debut vs. Niners

Chase Young hasn't played since tearing his ACL in Week 9 of the 2021 season. ... so we know what the Commanders want for Christmas. ... and now they get it.

Chase Young's Christmas "wish'' has just been granted.

The Washington Commanders star, who has not played since tearing his ACL in Week 9 of the 2021 season and who has been so close to returning in recent weeks, will finally make his 2022 debut this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers.

"It's now," coach Ron Rivera said about Young's return, essentially announcing that the pass-rush standout is coming off the injury list. "He practiced with confidence. He showed a willingness to stick that leg in the ground."

"It's now'' will still have Young on a "pitch count'' in this game. But as the Commanders maintain the No. 7 seed in the NFC with the hopes of continuing to climb (the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions both also have seven wins, so it all will likely come down to the last week), even a bit of Young is going to help.

Young this week admitted to frustration regarding his rehab.

"I wish it was a faster process, but it is what it is," Young said.

But now what it is for Washington - which activated Young from the injured reserve on Nov. 21, often listing him as "limited'' in workouts - is real football, with important issues at stake.

"Every day, I feel like I'm getting better,'' Young said just before it's become clear he'll play Saturday against the 49ers. ... which makes a Commanders Christmas even better than expected.

