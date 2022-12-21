NFC Playoff Picture: Commanders Lose Control of Destiny Without Win vs. 49ers

Despite failing to get a win in two tries against the New York Giants, the Washington Commanders are still in control of their playoff future.

ASHBURN, Va. -- You wouldn't necessarily know it from looking at the atmosphere surrounding the Washington Commanders following two winless attempts against the New York Giants, but this team controls their playoff destiny right now.

At 7-6-1, the Commanders currently stand as the seventh seed in the NFC Playoff race.

So, with three games left, win and you're in. That's the message for Washington.

"I think that's a big part of the mentality that we have to take is that we've gotta go out and we've gotta play our best," coach Ron Rivera said about his team controlling its future. "We've gotta give our best and we've gotta get some things corrected and fixed and ready to go."

But lose on Christmas Eve, and all bets are out the window.

The team's chances drop to 21 percent, and any ticket they get to the postseason will have to be co-signed by other teams letting them in.

Meanwhile, as seven-point favorites against Washington, the 49ers have a little less on the line.

That's because San Francisco has already clinched a playoff spot and the NFC West Division title after 15 Weeks.

But that's not going to keep them from giving Washington all they can handle, especially with the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and a first-round bye, still technically in play.

Even though most will predict a Commanders' loss, quarterback Taylor Heinicke knows the team is in an advantageous position.

"Obviously, that Sunday Night loss was big and we are upset about it," Heinicke said. "But at the same time if someone told us in the beginning of the year, 'You have three games left and you control your own destiny,' you would take that all day."

If Washington can upset the favored 49ers, their playoff chances rise to 65 percent.

And those chances can get even higher with help from the New York Giants (at Minnesota Vikings), Detroit Lions (at Carolina Panthers), and Seattle Seahawks (at Kansas City Chiefs).

All of those are teams fans of the Commanders want to lose in Week 16.

But a win in San Francisco is the top priority, as it should be, for a team that still holds its postseason fate in its own hands ... for now.

