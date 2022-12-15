Chase Young on fight to return for Commanders: “I’m confident. I’m a confident guy. Ain’t nothing gonna ever break me down.''

Rehab isn't fun. But following his torn ACL in 2021, Washington Commanders star defensive end Chase Young is trying to "smile'' he way through it as he finally nears a return to the field.

"I’m gonna keep smiling, laughing, being the loudest dude in the locker room, and keep on going,'' Young said. "And when I’m on the field, I’m on it.”

The Commanders, who chose to activate Young off PUP three weeks ago, agree with that evaluation; Young is indeed "it'' when he plays. But since returning to practice, he is yet to play in a regular season game. With the Commanders in a playoff fight with this week's foe, the New York Giants on "Sunday Night Football,'' there is speculation that this might be the week.

Said Young: “Still taking it one day at a time. I guess I found that spot where I’m trusting in God, trusting the process. I just found that median and just taking my time. When I’m ready, I’m gonna be ready.”

Added Young: “I’m confident. I’m a confident guy. Ain’t nothing gonna ever break me down.''

That mindset is an important thing as Young fights his way back. When the Commanders chose Young with the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the vision was of a long and illustrious career. He started right, as in his rookie season he recorded 44 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits and 7.5 total sacks. He was on the way to similar stats in 2021 but the torn ACL in Week 10 prematurely ended his season.

Coach Ron Rivera knows how important Young can be this week and beyond. And Washington fans are hoping that as Chase smiles his way through rehab, fate is about to smile back.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here