Commanders DE Chase Young Injury Decision: Roster Move? Play vs. Colts?

It's been nearly a year since a torn ACL changed the course of Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young's career.

But now, the former No. 2 overall pick may be ready to make his return to the field very soon. ... though "soon'' does not appear to mean "this week.''

Today, the Commanders have apparently opted against starting his 21-day clock to activate him from Injured Reserve (IR). During this time period, Young can practice but cannot play until he is moved to the 53-man roster. ... and "this time period'' might now be next week.

Young has been progressing tremendously over the past few weeks, and even had a workout with the training staff on Sunday before the team's win against the Green Bay Packers.

“Everything was pretty good," head coach Ron Rivera said. "He did a workout which we sent to the doctors as well and for the most the part we will get the update on Wednesday as to what we are going to do for sure. But it was all positive.”

It's positive. And it's cautious. No "setback.'' Just being smart.

The Commanders could use Young's pass rushing abilities and combine them with Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen to form one of the strongest defensive lines in the league. When the Commanders get Young back later this season, the team will improve. And it could be just around the corner.

