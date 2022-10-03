Commanders OT Sam Cosmi: 'Penalties Killed Us' in Loss vs. Cowboys

To say that the Washington Commanders’ three-game losing streak has been ugly is an understatement.

A poor first-half and offensive line play cost Washington the first two games of its losing streak. On Sunday, the Commanders’ (1-3) offense didn’t fare much better, and penalties proved costly in their 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (3-1).

Washington was penalized 11 times for 136 yards. Through their first three games, the Commanders had 128 yards in penalties.

“I think penalties killed us," offensive tackle Sam Cosmi said. "Once we get in a position where we were going down on the ball and driving, it can be a drive killer for sure. So, I think that killed us today. I feel like we were consistent and ran the ball real well. We’ve got to find a groove and work towards that.”

Even worse than the number of penalties they accumulated was their timing. Washington took the lead in the second quarter after a 10-yard touchdown from Carson Wentz to Jahan Dotson. On the ensuing drive, Benjamin St-Juste intercepted a pass by Cooper Rush.

Rather than having a chance to extend their lead, the interception got called back due to illegal contact. After the penalty, Dallas drove down the field and regained the lead 12-7 on a touchdown pass from Rush to Michael Gallup. The Cowboys would stay ahead for the rest of the game from that point forward.

On Dallas’ first drive of the third quarter, Kamren Curl seemingly intercepted Rush, but the play was called back again because of a holding call on St-Juste. Luckily for Washington, that penalty didn’t lead to any points.

Two pass interference penalties on William Jackson III also proved to be costly. Both flags set up the Cowboys in Washington territory, and the first pass interference called on Jackson III led to a 30-yard touchdown from Rush to CeeDee Lamb. Lamb’s touchdown gave Dallas a 22-10 lead on the first play in the fourth quarter.

Washington’s offense also had pivotal penalties ... specifically Wentz, who was penalized twice for intentional grounding.

The first intentional grounding penalty halted the Commanders’ momentum in Cowboys territory. Washington had to punt two plays later. Late in the third quarter, Washington drove deep into Cowboys territory before Wentz was penalized for intentional grounding again. The Commanders capped off the drive with a 45-yard field goal to make it 15-10 with 1:31 left in the third quarter.

Both of Wentz’s penalties are a microcosm of an offense that has failed to hold up its end of the bargain. Washington has only scored 18 points in their last two games and got shut out in the first half of their previous two games. Wentz’s touchdown pass to Dotson snapped a streak of 20-plus drives where the Commanders didn’t score in the first half.

With Philadelphia Eagles being the only undefeated team left in the NFL, and with Dallas and the New York Giants sitting at 3-1, Washington is rapidly falling behind as the only team below .500 in the NFC East.

The Commanders need a spark to stay afloat in their division. If Washington’s struggles continue, the season will end in disappointment again and heads may very well roll.

The Commanders will have a chance to bounce back at home when they host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Follow Nathaniel Marrero on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter