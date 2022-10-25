Can Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job Over Carson Wentz?

Now that two quarterbacks have started for the Washington Commanders this season, the door is open for a controversy down the line.

Especially after Taylor Heinicke led the 2-4 Commanders to a win after trailing 14-3 early in the game.

Carson Wentz started out strong this season, but his last three games all looked like there was some juice missing. Heinicke found that juice Sunday.

There was a sense of urgency that hadn't been seen in weeks for the Washington offense, and Heinicke had it all along. Wentz is set to return from Injured Reserve sometime before December, but if Heinicke can play at this level while he is out, should the team revert back to its starter?

The team traded a pair of third-round picks for Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, but as we've seen many times in the NFL, you have to ride the hot hand.

Washington sits one game under .500, and a loss in either of the past two weeks could have resulted in waving the white flag for the year. However, the team is riding this momentum that appears to be spearheaded by Heinicke. However, Rivera isn't looking to make a decision about the quarterbacks at the moment.

"I think this is about playing one game at a time, focusing on one game at a time and when we get to that position, then I'll deal with it,” Rivera said.

And for now, Rivera and the Commanders are focused on Washington, where Heinicke will have the chance to lead the team back to .500 and its third consecutive win.

