Skip to main content

Can Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job Over Carson Wentz?

If Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke continues to perform well and the wins keep coming, could the team name him the full-time starter again after Carson Wentz returns from injury?

Now that two quarterbacks have started for the Washington Commanders this season, the door is open for a controversy down the line.

Especially after Taylor Heinicke led the 2-4 Commanders to a win after trailing 14-3 early in the game.

Carson Wentz started out strong this season, but his last three games all looked like there was some juice missing. Heinicke found that juice Sunday.

There was a sense of urgency that hadn't been seen in weeks for the Washington offense, and Heinicke had it all along. Wentz is set to return from Injured Reserve sometime before December, but if Heinicke can play at this level while he is out, should the team revert back to its starter?

The team traded a pair of third-round picks for Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, but as we've seen many times in the NFL, you have to ride the hot hand.

Washington sits one game under .500, and a loss in either of the past two weeks could have resulted in waving the white flag for the year. However, the team is riding this momentum that appears to be spearheaded by Heinicke. However, Rivera isn't looking to make a decision about the quarterbacks at the moment.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Matt Ryan
Play

Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan vs. Commanders; Who Starts?

The Indianapolis Colts have benched Matt Ryan after a shoulder strain and poor performances. Who will take over Sunday against the Washington Commanders?

By Jeremy Brener
Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and Curtis Samuel (10), and quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4), after converting a third down play against the Green Bay Packers
Play

Commanders Beat Packers By Targeting Their Best Defenders

While the Green Bay Packers targeted the Washington Commanders' weakest link, it was the team that came out aggressive that ultimately got the win.

By David Harrison
IMG_7771
Play

Terry McLaurin Praised by Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke: 'A Reason We Paid This Guy'

Good things happen when Washington Commanders' wideout Terry McLaurin is the focal point of the offense.

By Kevin Tame, Jr

"I think this is about playing one game at a time, focusing on one game at a time and when we get to that position, then I'll deal with it,” Rivera said.

And for now, Rivera and the Commanders are focused on Washington, where Heinicke will have the chance to lead the team back to .500 and its third consecutive win.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Matt Ryan
News

Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan vs. Commanders; Who Starts?

By Jeremy Brener
Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and Curtis Samuel (10), and quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4), after converting a third down play against the Green Bay Packers
News

Commanders Beat Packers By Targeting Their Best Defenders

By David Harrison
IMG_7771
News

Terry McLaurin Praised by Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke: 'A Reason We Paid This Guy'

By Kevin Tame, Jr
Tanya and Dan Snyder
News

Another Commanders Name Change? Tanya Snyder Slips in Homecoming Celebration

By Timm Hamm
Taylor Heinicke
News

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Elevates Washington's Offense in Win vs. Packers

By Nathaniel Marrero
Percy Butler (35) of the Washington Commanders celebrates with teammates following the recovery of a muffed punt against the Green Bay Packers.
News

Commanders Young Defensive Players 'Doing a Heck of a Job,' Says Ron Rivera

By David Harrison
Antonio Gibson
News

Packers vs. Commanders Notebook: Stout Defense, Steady RBs & Scary Terry McLaurin Sparks Upset

By Zach Dimmitt
Taylor Heinicke
News

Commanders Rally Behind Backup QB Taylor Heinicke, Upset Aaron Rodgers' Packers

By Jeremy Brener