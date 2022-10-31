Commanders VIDEO: Terry McLaurin at Colts - 3 Straight Wins to 'Catch' Cowboys?

The Washington Commanders, for all their trials and tribulations and troubles, are suddenly competitive. A third straight win - this one a 17-16 decision at Indianapolis keyed by Indy kid Terry McLaurin's spectacular difference-making catch - has suddenly changed the vibe in D.C.

Does it also mean a coming change in the NFC East standings?

On the final offensive possession at the Colts, trailing by 16-10 with less than one minute remaining in the game. McLaurin lined up against Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore and on first-and-10 from the Colts’ 34-yard line, ran a route that saw him throw up a hand signal to folk-hero QB Taylor Heinicke.

Up went a 50-50 ball. And down with it, at the 1-yard-line, came McLaurin.

“This is my city!'' he proclaimed just before Heinicke topped the drive with a QB sneak and a score, and with the extra point, the win.

The football battle? McLaurin won it, as he finished the game with six catches for 113 yards.

The football war? Washington is now 4-4, no shame in this parity league, and fitting right in in the NFL's toughest division, the NFC Beast, er, East. Philadelphia is 7-0, the Giants and Cowboys 6-2, all providing the Commanders with a carrot on a stick as they approach the midway point of the seaso

