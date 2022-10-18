Embattled Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder may be on his way out of the NFL, at least according to another owner.

In the strongest statement yet about the Snyder’s future in the league, Indianapolis Colts Jim Irsay said, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, “I believe there is merit to removing him as owner ...

“We have to act. He needs to be removed.”

It would take 24 of the league’s 32 owners to vote to remove Snyder. A formal vote has yet to take place.

NFL owners are attending fall meetings Tuesday in New York, and though a vote on Snyder’s status wasn’t on the agenda, speculation that the league’s power brokers were considered drastic measure concerning the Washington franchise has run rampant.

Snyder made waves again recently after reports surfaced that he has “dirt” on other NFL owners, including friend and mentor Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, and commissioner Roger Goodell.

Irsay also responded to those reports, according to Lindsay Jones of the Ringer: “He can investigate me till the cows come home, it’s not going to back me off.”

The Commanders reached out to CommanderCountry.com/SI with the following statement regarded allegations that Snyder is gathering information on his fellow owners:

“It’s hard to imagine a piece that is more categorically untrue, and is clearly part of a well-funded, two-year misinformation campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”

NFL Network has reported that Jones is “still behind” Snyder, citing a friendship that began when Snyder became Washington’s owner in 1999.

Snyder cannot attend the league meetings. His wife is running the day-to-day operations of the Commanders, stemming from the 2021 report into Washington’s toxic workplace culture.

A spokesperson for the Commanders released a statement in regards to Irsay's comments ...

The Commanders and Colts are scheduled to play one another in Week 8 on Oct. 29 in Indianapolis.

Follow Art Garcia on Twitter

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.