Commanders WATCH: Washington Evens Score with Antonio Gibson TD

The Washington Commanders are settling down now after a shaky start.

After the team's opening possession that led to a turnover and touchdown from the Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders responded with a score of their own to tie the game 7-7.

Commanders running back Antonio Gibson ran the ball in from a yard out to tie the game.

Here's a look at the touchdown ...

Gibson's touchdown capped off a 13-play, 75-yard drive that spanned 7:21. The key to the drive was to run the football, and that's exactly what the Commanders did. Out of the 13 plays on the drive, the Commanders ran the ball on nine of them.

In the four plays that went through the air, quarterback Taylor Heinicke found his favorite target Terry McLaurin for a 26-yard catch and rookie Jahan Dotson for 14 yards that set up the goal-to-go opportunity.

Getting McLaurin involved after his first-quarter struggles this season is incredibly important for the Washington offense if it wants to keep up with the high-octane opponents on the Philadelphia sideline.

For Dotson, it was his first catch since Week 4, as he has sat the past five games with a hamstring injury.

If the Commanders want a shot at downing the undefeated Eagles, drives like this will have to happen more than once tonight.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.