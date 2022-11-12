Out of Control: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Not Focused on Looming Carson Wentz Decision

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera has shut down every attempt to discuss it, but quarterback Carson Wentz is eligible to return from injury next week, and that possess a very important question.

Who starts at quarterback in Week 11 against the Houston Texans?

In what will be considered a very winnable game for the Commanders no matter who is under center, the decision on whether or not it's Wentz or Taylor Heinicke is in the hands of Rivera and his coaches.

But not Heinicke, at least as far as he sees it.

"Honestly, I don't even think about it," Heinicke said when asked about whether he feels he's done enough to hold the starting job after Wentz is healthy. "It's out of my control...and it's one of those things where it's, 'Hey, I know my role and I want to do the best at it.' My role this year was to be back up to Carson (Wentz) and if he went down, be ready to play, and I feel like I've done that."

If Heinicke isn't thinking about what's to come from a decision standpoint, what is he thinking about?

"I'm just going out there and trying to win games for this team," Heinicke continued. "And if they want to put Carson back in, great, I'll be the best backup I can be to him and help him in any way I can. But for me right now, I just go in there and try to do the best I can."

Heinicke's best hasn't always been enough to get Washington a win. And it wasn't in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings.

But his best has certainly drawn quite the gathering around him with teammates and fans alike all celebrating him at his best, and defending him at his worst.

Loyalty may be the greatest gift a person could receive from another. And Heinicke has plenty of it around him.

And while he may not be thinking about it much these days, it's hard to imagine he wouldn't want a starting job to go along with it.

Even after Wentz is healthy enough to lead the Commanders again.

Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82 and on the Locked On Commanders podcast.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.