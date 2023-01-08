Cowboys vs. Commanders Week 18: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Odds

The Dallas Cowboys visit the Washington Commanders in their final regular-season game this afternoon.

The Washington Commanders (7-8-1) hope to spoil the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) as they close out the 2022 season.

The Commanders are tossing the ball to fifth-round rookie Sam Howell, who makes his NFL debut. But it will certainly be a challenge for the stout Cowboys defense.

The Cowboys need a win and a Philadelphia Eagles loss against the New York Giants in order to clinch the NFC East. The Cowboys could move up to the No. 1 seed if the San Francisco 49ers also lose to the Arizona Cardinals.

While the scenario is unlikely for the Cowboys to win the division, Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy and the team will put their best foot forward for the Commanders in their final game of the season.

Here's a look at what you need to know for today's game ...

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (12-4) at Washington Commanders (7-8-1)

WHERE: FedEx Field, Landover, MD (67,617)

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, 4:25 p.m.

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Tickets via SI Tickets

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys -6.5 (-118), Washington Commanders +6.5 (+100)

TOTAL: 40.5 (o -110, u +110)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys -333, Commanders +260

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with Commander Country.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here