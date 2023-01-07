Commanders QB Sam Howell Auditioning For '23 Starting Role vs. Cowboys?

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is getting his first NFL start on Sunday vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Is it an audition for the role next season? Ron Rivera remains coy on the idea.

The quarterback carousel continues on Sunday for the 7-8-1 Washington Commanders as Sam Howell gets his first NFL regular season start at FedEx Field.

With nothing on the line but pride after missing out on a playoff berth, is the young quarterback auditioning for the starting role next season?

Coach Ron Rivera gave little away.

“You don't want to make a quick rash decision," Rivera said. "But you do most certainly want to talk about, especially if he does those things that we're looking at, we're talking about. But we also have to be realistic about what's coming up with free agency, in the draft. So, we'll go through the entire process.”

Will Howell be part of that process? It sure sounds like it. Having just one game to put your case forward isn't a good enough sample size to make an informed decision.

But there are a few things that Rivera will be keeping a keen eye on with Howell as Washington closes out its season against the Cowboys.

“Consistency," Rivera said. "Is he doing things the right way? Is he getting the ball out on time? Decision making? Is he going where he needs to be going? Those are the things that you gotta look at. I mean, you want him to be as successful as possible. We'll see how it goes.”

With Washington having nothing but pride to play for on Sunday, there could be a silver lining with Howell at quarterback. The team could unearth a diamond in the rough with the fifth-round pick.

And...

What better way to endear yourself to the organization than taking down the Dallas Cowboys to end the season on a high.

