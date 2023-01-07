Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell had a lot of success during his collegiate career with the North Carolina Tarheels. And his coach there, Phil Longo, says his time to shine in the NFL is coming.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are scheduled to start their third quarterback of the season following the announcement that rookie Sam Howell will lead the team against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend.

There are going to be some nervous people watching that first start.

But at least one, Wisconsin Badgers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo, knows this is going to be just the beginning of Howell's NFL story.

"I'm really excited for Sam as a person," Longo says. "But I always felt like he's prepared for this and I think it's a matter of when not if for Sam in regards to having success at this level."

Coach Longo knows what it feels like to have success with Howell leading an offense.

Together, they led the North Carolina Tarheels football program to three straight winning seasons starting in Howell's true freshman season in 2019.

Bursting onto the ACC football scene, Howell was the conference's Freshman All-American, Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year, and All-Academic.

By the time he left Chapel Hill for the NFL, the quarterback had set 27 school records throwing for over 10,000 yards and 92 touchdowns in three seasons.

Howell even won his first start at North Carolina.

A 24-20 comeback win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

But, no offense to the Gamecocks, Howell is facing a much better squad this weekend.

Getting the win against Dallas would make Howell supporters happy, certainly, but it's not necessary for the rookie to come out of the game with positive vibes.

"Whether or not he does well against the 12-4 Dallas Cowboys this," coach Longo continued. "I think this game will bode well as just a foundation for him to get things started.

"He's always been elite mentally, and if nothing else, he'll do a good job making good decisions on gameday."

Music to the Commanders' ears if those words prove fruitful on Sunday.

Because regardless of the outcome, Howell's career as an NFL starter isn't the only thing getting started this weekend.

Unfortunately, at the end of the game, the team's offseason will officially begin.

And the search for QB1 is already on, with Howell appearing to get the first interview.