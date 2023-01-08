Cowboys vs. Commanders Inactives: Who's In? Who's Out?

The Washington Commanders host the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon. Here's who won't play in today's game.

The Washington Commanders are in action for the final time in the 2022 season as they host the Dallas Cowboys in the regular-season finale.

The season ends for everyone today, but for these players in particular, their offseason begins a little earlier.

Here's a look at the Commanders inactives ...

No. 8 RB Brian Robinson Jr.

No. 11 QB Carson Wentz

No. 31 S Kamren Curl

No. 68 G Andrew Norwell

No. 78 T Cornelius Lucas

No. 93 DT Jonathan Allen

No. 96 DE James Smith-Williams

The Cowboys are heading to the playoffs, but Dallas still has something to play for with a slight chance to win the NFC East or even homefield advantage throughout the conference playoffs.

The Cowboys need a win and a Philadelphia Eagles loss against the New York Giants in order to clinch the NFC East. The Cowboys could move up to the No. 1 seed if the San Francisco 49ers also lose to the Arizona Cardinals.

Here's a look at the Cowboys inactives ...

No. 55 LB Leighton Vander Esch

No. 63 C Tyler Biadasz

No. 18 WR Jalen Tolbert

No. 41 SS Markquese Bell

No. 15 QB Will Grier

No. 24 FS Israel Mukuamu

No. 98 DT Quinton Bohanna

The Commanders and Cowboys kick off at 4:25 p.m. inside FedEx Field.

