Commanders TE Logan Thomas: Fantasy Football Relevant in 2022?

Quality tight ends are hard to come by in fantasy football.

The hardest position to draft in fantasy football has to be the tight end spot.

Every team needs to draft one, but even in a standard 10-12 team league, there's a good chance a tight end isn't going to produce the numbers worthy of a high pick, unless he's Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews or George Kittle.

There are a couple of tight ends across the league that are in a gray area of players who could produce, but aren't guaranteed ... Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas fits that group.

In 2020, Thomas recorded 72 catches for 670 yards and six touchdowns. This allowed him to finish as TE7, making him a starter in every fantasy football league.

However, outside of that 2020 season, Thomas only has 53 catches. During the 2021 season, injuries forced Thomas to sit out of 11 games. He recorded just 18 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns. He clocked in as TE38 at season's end.

This means there's a lot of unpredictability when it comes to Thomas, like there is with many players. However, if I'm handing out fantasy football advice, I'd stray away from Thomas being your top tight end option in 2022.

Thomas turned 31 this offseason, and there are more weapons around him this year than ever before in Washington. The team drafted three skill players ... running back Brian Robinson Jr., wide receiver Jahan Dotson and tight end Cole Turner ... all of whom could take targets away from Thomas.

While quarterback Carson Wentz loves targeting his tight ends, Thomas' value and stock isn't high enough to warrant starting tight end consideration at the beginning of the season.