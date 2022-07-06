Can Washington Commanders Continue Long NFC East Tradition?

The Washington Commanders are in a bit of a fluctuating circumstance within the NFL.

They are not a bottom feeder who will compete for a top pick in next April’s draft, but they also are not at the level of some of the “elite-level” teams within the conference.

On the heels of giving wide receiver Terry McLaurin a mega-extension, the Commanders are looking to take control of a division that has not seen a repeat winner since the 2003-2004 Philadelphia Eagles.

CBS Sports HQ shined a light on the chances that Washington has within the NFC East. Their current over/under win totals sit at 7.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Todd Fuhrman, CBS Sports HQ’s Vegas insider, highlighted some star power that the team has, but referenced how the defense failed to live up to expectations after Chase Young’s season-ending injury in November.

“I’m not sure I’m willing to buy Commanders stock and expect this team to get to 8-9 [wins],” Fuhrman said.

Although the Commanders did bring in some big offensive pieces, including quarterback Carson Wentz and rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson, Fuhrman is leaning towards both the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles for coming out on top of the NFC East.

The Eagles are what Fuhrman described as the “it team” after an offseason that saw them trade for Tennessee Titans wideout A.J. Brown on draft day. Philadelphia’s win totals, which sit at 8.5, come in second in the entire division, with Dallas sitting at 10.5 and the New York Giants bringing up the rear at 7 games.

The Commanders have a lot on their plate heading into the summer, both on and off the field, and if you have money to spend, make a bet on Washington. But if you want to be more certain with your money, there are better bets to place around the league.