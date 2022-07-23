'We Want to Be The Best': Commanders DE James Smith-Williams Shares Team's Big Goals

When James-Smith Williams walked into NC State as a freshman, he was a 196-pound cornerback.

Fast forward to 2022, Smith-Williams is now a 265-pound defensive end for the Washington Commanders, looking to provide depth at the team's strongest position group.

Stepping in for Washington last season after Chase Young was injured and while Montez Sweat handled personal matters that took him off the field, Smith-Williams started six games during the 2021 season.

"All that experience ... is definitely getting me ready to go in this year with that same role," Smith-Williams said on NFL Network earlier this month. "We want to be the best in the league. We have the pieces to do it. We're excited to try and go meet those expectations."

He played very well, all things considered, with Smith-Williams recording 30 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

With Young still on the mend, Smith-Williams is looking to show coaches that he deserves reps and wants to build on his solid showing last year.

Once Young gets back on the field, Washington will have two very experienced edge rushers in the room who will provide valuable depth and fresh legs for late-game passing situations.

Stars are important to a team's success, but having solidified and proven depth pieces like Smith-Williams is what separates the pretenders from the contenders. If he can duplicate his strong play from a year ago in 2022, the Commanders could have one of the deepest units in the league.

Smith-Williams and the rest of the Commanders are set to open training camp Tuesday, July 26 in Ashburn, Va.