Washington 'Bold Prediction': Commanders Crush Cowboys, Win NFC East?

The Washington Commanders won the NFC East in 2020 with a 7-9 record.

Entering the following season, Washington was expected to not only improve to a winning record, many viewed the team as one of the best in its conference.

It didn’t go like that. Another seven-win season happened instead, and now the Commanders are a team only the boldest of predictors will pick to see success in 2022.

Enter Bleacher Report playing the role of the bold in their pre-training camp predictions, stating the Commanders will indeed return to the top of the NFC East.

“Led by a strong defensive line with Chase Young, who's recovering from a torn ACL, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat, the Commanders' defensive unit can rediscover its stingy form from the 2020 campaign, ranking top-five in points and yards allowed again,” says Bleacher Report. “The Commanders could finish No. 1 in a division that's been in flux at the top for nearly two decades.”

Bleacher Report also points out that new quarterback Carson Wentz led the Indianapolis Colts to an eight win season last year, despite having a less talented stable of weapons than he has now in Washington.

Given that comparison, and the return of star receiver Terry McLaurin, there’s no reason to think Wentz can’t do better with this new squad.

Even last year’s Wentz is an upgrade for a Commanders team that struggled to find consistency in the passing game. With a better cast around him, we could see elevations across the board.

All before we even discuss the role of a healthy Curtis Samuel, addition of rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., a refocused Antonio Gibson, and the eventual return of tight end Logan Thomas.

The Commanders are reloaded and ready to get the 2022 season underway. And it’ll all get up to speed starting next week when training camp begins.