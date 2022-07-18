Skip to main content

Washington 'Bold Prediction': Commanders Crush Cowboys, Win NFC East?

Washington could be back on top after back-to-back seven-win seasons.

The Washington Commanders won the NFC East in 2020 with a 7-9 record.

Entering the following season, Washington was expected to not only improve to a winning record, many viewed the team as one of the best in its conference.

It didn’t go like that. Another seven-win season happened instead, and now the Commanders are a team only the boldest of predictors will pick to see success in 2022.

Enter Bleacher Report playing the role of the bold in their pre-training camp predictions, stating the Commanders will indeed return to the top of the NFC East.

“Led by a strong defensive line with Chase Young, who's recovering from a torn ACL, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat, the Commanders' defensive unit can rediscover its stingy form from the 2020 campaign, ranking top-five in points and yards allowed again,” says Bleacher Report. “The Commanders could finish No. 1 in a division that's been in flux at the top for nearly two decades.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Chase Young
Play

'Power-First' Commanders DE Chase Young: Top 10 Pass Rusher?

How respected is Chase Young?

By Jeremy Brener3 hours ago
3 hours ago
USATSI_16751609
Play

Commanders Training Camp 3 to Watch: Offensive Line

Continuing our pre-training camp look at each position group

By David Harrison21 hours ago
21 hours ago
WFT, TE, John Bates, Washington Commanders
Play

Commanders Training Camp 3 to Watch: Tight Ends

Plenty to watch from what me be the deepest position group within Washington's offensive unit

By David HarrisonJul 16, 2022
Jul 16, 2022

Bleacher Report also points out that new quarterback Carson Wentz led the Indianapolis Colts to an eight win season last year, despite having a less talented stable of weapons than he has now in Washington.

Given that comparison, and the return of star receiver Terry McLaurin, there’s no reason to think Wentz can’t do better with this new squad.

Even last year’s Wentz is an upgrade for a Commanders team that struggled to find consistency in the passing game. With a better cast around him, we could see elevations across the board.

All before we even discuss the role of a healthy Curtis Samuel, addition of rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., a refocused Antonio Gibson, and the eventual return of tight end Logan Thomas. 

The Commanders are reloaded and ready to get the 2022 season underway. And it’ll all get up to speed starting next week when training camp begins.

Chase Young
News

'Power-First' Commanders DE Chase Young: Top 10 Pass Rusher?

By Jeremy Brener3 hours ago
USATSI_16751609
News

Commanders Training Camp 3 to Watch: Offensive Line

By David Harrison21 hours ago
WFT, TE, John Bates, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders Training Camp 3 to Watch: Tight Ends

By David HarrisonJul 16, 2022
Jonathan Allen
News

Commanders DT Jonathan Allen Gives Washington 'Big Leadership Component'

By Jeremy BrenerJul 16, 2022
Carson Wentz.
News

Commanders QB Carson Wentz: Top 10 Quarterback?

By Richie WhittJul 16, 2022
Jahan-Dotson
News

Carson Wentz Shares High Praise for Commanders Rookie Receiver

By Arnav SharmaJul 15, 2022
WFT Fans
News

Commanders Ticket Prices: 'Increase' Good News for Washington Fans

By David HarrisonJul 15, 2022
Terry McLaurin
News

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin: Top 10 Receiver?

By Arnav SharmaJul 15, 2022