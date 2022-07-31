Commanders Madden Ratings: Allen & Payne Best DT Pair?
Even with depth being chipped away with the losses of Tim Settle and Matt Ioannidis in free agency, the Washington Commanders defensive front remains the strength of this team.
The likes of Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Chase Young ensure the defensive line has plenty of players that will cause problems for opposing offenses, particularly if Young can take a step forward in his development. Washington was top-seven last season in pressure rate and did it with an underwhelming season from Young.
The unit's success despite Young's absence can link towards positive play from Allen and Payne, who enter their fifth year together on the D-Line in Washington.
It could be their last as Payne's contract expires at year's end and the team drafted Phidarian Mathis in the second round of this year's draft to essentially replace him next season.
However, when that moment comes, it will be difficult to split up the league's best defensive tackle pair.
Madden 23 recently released its ratings ahead of the video game's launch and the Commanders are the only team to have two defensive linemen with a rating of 85 or higher.
Here's a look at the rest of the Commanders defensive tackle ratings ...
Overall
Jonathan Allen: 92
Daron Payne: 87
Phidarian Mathis: 71
Justin Hamilton: 64
Tyler Clark: 62
David Bada: 57
Strength
Daron Payne: 95
Jonathan Allen: 93
Phidarian Mathis: 89
Justin Hamilton: 86
Tyler Clark: 84
David Bada: 79
Acceleration
Daron Payne: 83
Jonathan Allen: 76
Tyler Clark: 75
David Bada: 72
Phidarian Mathis: 69
Justin Hamilton: 64
Agility
Jonathan Allen: 70
David Bada: 65
Daron Payne: 64
Justin Hamilton: 60
Tyler Clark: 57
Phidarian Mathis: 56