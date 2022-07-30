Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Tight Ends Show Up To Close Week 1

ASHBURN, Va. -- The first week of training camp for the Washington Commanders is in the books.

Four practices, two retirements, one playing off the physically unable to participate (PUP) list, and limited off-field drama. Could it be the Commanders are starting to turn a corner here?

As we turn the calendar to August, it's important to not overreact to anything outside of a new injury (knock on wood).

Still, what happens early still matters, and here are our final three observations from the first week of Commanders training camp ...

TIGHT ENDS EVERYWHERE

If I told you an NFL team had their No. 1 and 2 tight ends off the field on day four of training camp, you'd expect there wasn't a lot of position usage coming from the rest of the group.

Well, that's exactly what happened with Thomas sidelined and John Bates not participating for a second-straight day.

But the production was still there.

In red zone team drills, quarterback Carson Wentz was eyeing rookie tight end, Cole Turner, anytime he was on the field, and even found him for a nice touchdown pass in the back of the end zone.

A red zone score. Even in practice, it's good to see.

Next up, was Sammis Reyes. In a two-minute drill, Wentz targeted and connected with Reyes multiple times, including on one when the quarterback called out his tight end's name, and the two connected on a somewhat improvised completion over the middle.

Then, Curtis Hodges got in the mix catching a touchdown from quarterback Taylor Heinicke to wrap the second team's two-minute period.

No Thomas, no Bates, but plenty of action from the tight ends.

NOT WELL RECEIVED

While the tight ends turned in solid production for their squads, the receivers had a little harder time getting into a rhythm.

I witnessed an uncharacteristic drop against air (no defender) by Dyami Brown at one point, and then Terry McLaurin had an even more out-of-character drop during the first team's two-minute drill.

Rookie Jahan Dotson was targeted deep by Wentz at one point and appeared to have pulled up on the route causing him to get caught up in the double coverage his quarterback was trying to outthrow.

The deceleration earned an audible, "Keep going!" from his quarterback, and the pass fell incomplete.

NICKEL FOR YOUR THOUGHTS

I've had my doubts about cornerback Benjamin St-Juste adopting the nickel corner job. In zone, he looks much more comfortable reading his area and passing off receivers when the situation calls for it.

When the ball comes out he's been very solid in pursuit, and has shown good closing on run plays and when the pass goes away from him.

When in man, however, his shortcomings become more evident.

Multiple times this week he's had to hold receiver Curtis Samuel releasing out of the slot in order to stay with him, and would have been flagged for a clear facemask on Dotson early in the day.

Nothing to kill the guy over, but concerning.

On Saturday, cornerback Danny Johnson was getting in the mix as the first team nickel, and while he did get beat on the Dotson score with poor technique and flat feet in coverage, he does bring a certain level of agility St-Juste doesn't at this point.

An interesting situation to watch moving forward for sure.

Week 1 at Commanders training camp has been a good one. Even with some retirements, there haven't been any truly catastrophic losses on the roster, and getting center Chase Roullier off PUP is a big addition, even though he hasn't participated in team drills just yet.

Keep it locked here, as we turn our attention toward Week 2!