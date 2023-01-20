Chiefs Coach Eric Bieniemy Contract Expires at Season's End; Commanders Interested?

The Washington Commanders need an offensive coordinator and Eric Bieniemy may be looking for a new home. Could the Kansas City Chiefs coach come to D.C.?

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy could be coaching his final game with the franchise this weekend in the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After signing a one-year deal in the offseason, Bieniemy has no ties to the Chiefs for next season, and the short-term contract could be a sign that Kansas City wants to go in a different direction.

Could Bieniemy's next direction be out east with the Washington Commanders?

"I heard a rumor about Eric Bieniemy, so, I think that's the direction they're going to go," NFL insider Benjamin Allbright said on the Big Douglas Show. "I think Eric Bieniemy is gonna wind up being the guy. It really comes down to Bieniemy at this point because he's not going to be a head coaching candidate this cycle."

Bieniemy has been a head coaching candidate for a few years as he's led the Chiefs to become one of the most prolific offenses in the league. Teams have been bullish on giving him the keys to the castle as a head coach, but as an offensive coordinator teams would be more willing.

The Commanders have had interviews with a couple other candidates, including quarterbacks coaches Ken Zampese, the in-house candidate, and Charles London of the Atlanta Falcons.

But if Bieniemy can bring his high-octane offense to D.C., it could be a home run.

