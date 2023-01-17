Commanders Add Another Interview Request for Coaching Search

The Washington Commanders are looking for an offensive coordinator. And another coach has been requested for an interview.

The Washington Commanders continue their search for an offensive coordinator, and another candidate has joined the mix.

The Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner shortly after the team's final game following three seasons with the franchise, and now could have his replacement in mind.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the Commanders are requesting to interview Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London.

London, 48, was one of the first assistants hired by Falcons coach Arthur Smith when he took the job in Jan. 2021. Smith had just finished his own two-year stint as Tennessee's offensive coordinator, while London was the Chicago Bears' running backs coach for the previous three seasons.

London was a running back at Duke during his playing days before returning to start his coaching career at his alma mater. He spent three years as an offensive assistant with the Bears before leaving for the Eagles and Titans in consecutive years, ultimately heading back to the college ranks to coach running backs at Penn State.

After two seasons with the Nittany Lions, London climbed back to the NFL, accepting a job as the Houston Texans' running backs coach for four years before back going to Chicago, his final destination before Atlanta.

The Commanders are set to interview former NFL head coach Pat Shurmur and Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell among others in their extensive search.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here