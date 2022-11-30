Landon Collins Helping Giants Prepare Against Old Commanders Team

In each of the past eight years, defensive back Landon Collins has been apart of the New York Giants vs. Washington rivalry.

From 2015-18, he played at least one game between the two division rivals for the Giants. Then, in 2019-21, he played at least one game for Washington. But in 2022, he'll be playing a different role.

“I took this game more seriously,” Collins told the New York Post of his time in Washington. “Being here before, it felt like I had something to prove when I was playing against the Giants. I’ve got no hard feelings against Washington.”

Collins also shared his thoughts on Washington's recent success, winning six of the last seven games.

“I knew Washington had it, even when I was there,” Collins said. “It was just little things we had to fix. They had a bad start [1-4] and look at them now. Same thing over here: We have little compartments we need to fix, but we are finishing out those hard games and winning.”

After the Washington Commanders cut Collins earlier this offseason, he rejoined the team that drafted him on the practice squad. Collins has only been activated from the Giants practice squad twice this season, playing exclusively on special teams. He may not have an on-field role for Sunday, but his impact will be felt.

The Commanders and Giants kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here